Nicaragua charging exiled opponents’ relatives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Exiled Nicaraguan economist Javier Álvarez received terrible news this week: His wife, daughter and son-in-law, imprisoned three weeks ago by President Daniel Ortega’s government, had been formally charged with serious crimes in Nicaragua.

Jeannine Horvilleur, 63, Ana Carolina Álvarez Horvilleur, 43, both of Nicaraguan and French nationals, as well as Ana Carolina’s husband, Félix Roiz, were not only detained for putting pressure on Álvarez who had fled to Costa Rica, but were now facing serious jail time.

Ortega’s government has stepped up the persecution of political opponents. Apparently no longer satisfied by driving them into exile, it now criminally pursues their relatives.

Human rights groups have accused the government of turning family members into ‘hostages’. Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country during the crackdown that followed mass street protests in April 2018. Dozens of others have been arrested and given long prison terms.

“When I found out on Sunday that there was already an indictment in the judicial system, I was dealt one of the hardest blows,” said lvarez, who opposes the government but does not hold a leading position in the opposition. “The world fell on me.”

Last month, he learned of their arrests shortly after arriving in Costa Rica.

“That moment was extremely cruel, me in free country and free, and my family was detained,” he said. He had hoped they would be interrogated and released, as no one was involved in politics. His daughter and son-in-law run a small business.

Two days after their arrest, 67-year-old Álvarez received a message from the police, confirming that they were being held in the infamous El Chipote prison “and that they would not get out until I turned myself in.”

According to the non-governmental Nicaragua Center for Human Rights, the case revealed “a new pattern of extortion kidnapping” by the government to leverage the capture or surrender of exiled opposition members. “They took them as hostages,” the organization said.

As with Álvarez’s family, Freddy Martín Porras, brother of Dulce María Porras, a UNAMOS leader, was arrested. Dulce María Porras, 71, has been living in exile in Costa Rica since authorities sought her in 2018.

“They kidnap our relatives because they can’t catch us,” Porras said. “This is a criminal act, typical of drug cartels.” She said her brother had taken part in anti-government protests but had not been politically active for a while, selling medicines.

Yet Freddy Martín Porras was also accused of spreading fake news and conspiring to damage national integrity.

Gabriel López Del Carmen was arrested at his mother’s home on September 14. He and his mother were charged with conspiracy and an arrest warrant was issued.

“I had to protect myself outside the country because of the persecution of the regime, and when they did not find me in my house, the police arrested my son,” Andrea Margarita Del Carmen wrote on social media. “They know very well that he has no ties to any political activity.”

Lawyer Gonzalo Carrión of the Costa Rica-based human rights collective “Nicagua Never Again,” said the arrests of family members are a “pattern of arbitrary and unconstitutional actions.”

On Tuesday, the government confirmed that charges of spreading fake news and plotting to damage the country’s integrity were also brought last month against four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman who were staying with Rolando Álvarez, Bishop of Matagalpa.

In Costa Rica, Javier Álvarez said he lives with “almost unruly fear”.

“They want to increase the terror they have imposed on the civilians,” he said. “Now they are moving the alleged ‘guilt’ or ‘crime’ to the intimate sphere, to the most valuable, which is the family … to cause the greatest possible pain,” he said.

Álvarez admits his first thought was to turn himself in, but friends and lawyers told him there was no guarantee that his relatives would be released. He has submitted reports to the French government, humanitarian organizations, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations Human Rights Office.

“They left me without a family,” he said.

