NIB cashback: Health insurer to give customers $71 payments

Health insurer NIB will refund $40 million to customers after Australians delayed or were unable to access health appointments during the Covid pandemic.

About 600,000 NIB customers may receive a $71 payment in recognition that their access to doctors, dentists, optometrists and physiotherapists was disrupted over the past two years.

“The return is in recognition of members’ reduced ability to access health services,” said NIB chief executive Mark Fitzgibbon.

“The volume of claims collection has been lower and slower than expected, which is why we are able to return an additional $40 million to our members,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

NIB boss Mark Fitzgibbon (pictured) will give 600,000 customers a $71 payment

The insurer has already returned $15 million in premium reductions earlier this year.

An increase in the premium set for April was also postponed to 1 November and the amount set at 2.66 per cent. – the lowest premium increase in 20 years.

Last October, the NIB announced it would pay more than 1,000 employees an extra $1,200 a year as a home working allowance.

“It’s actually a recognition that we rent people’s homes,” Mr Fitzgibbon said at the time.

He also announced that 75 per cent of the company’s city offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle would be sublet.