Niagara Falls and several NFL teams honor Damar Hamlin with red-and-blue tributes at their stadiums

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Niagara Falls has joined more than a third of all 32 NFL teams in honoring Damar Hamlin as the iconic memorial was lit up in blue in support of Bills safety, while stadiums across the US also paid tribute to the player, who continue to train intensively. care from Wednesday evening.

Among the arenas shining the Bills’ red-and-blue uniform colors on Tuesday night are: The San Francisco 49ers’ Levi Stadium; the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium; the Denver Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High; the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium; the New England Patriots’ Gilette Stadium; the Seattle Seahakws Lumen Field; the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field; and the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome.

The Cincinnati Bengals also lit up Paycor Stadium, where Hamlin suddenly collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football, wearing blue in support of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders showed solidarity by displaying Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey above the entrance to their arena – Allegiant Stadium.

Niagara Falls was lit up in blue Tuesday night in support of Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

Hamlin remains in hospital for intensive treatment after going into cardiac arrest on Monday

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Bangels, where Hamlin collapsed, shone in blue on Tuesday

Mayor Bryon Brown had Buffalo City Hall display the red and blue colors of the bills on Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers’ Levi Stadium displayed Damar Hamlin’s jersey number on the billboards

The Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium was lit up with the Bill’s red and blue colors on Tuesday

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami – home of the Dolphins – also shone in red and blue on Tuesday

The Great Lakes region of New York State, which includes the city of Buffalo, also rallied for the team on both sides of the New York/Ontario border. The Ontario-based Niagara Parks Commission illuminated Niagara Falls in blue in Hamlin’s honor.

“Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the city of Buffalo,” the commission wrote.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that the dome of City Hall would be illuminated in red and blue “to signify our collective prayers for Damar Hamlin, his family, the Bills organization and his full recovery.”

The city’s only other professional sports team — the Buffalo Sabers — had their players arrive ahead of their overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday wearing shirts that read “LOVE FOR 3,” Hamlin’s jersey number.

“There is an emotional connection to the city from our team,” said general manager Kevyn Adams after the game.

Mary Friona-Celani, who founded the Totally Buffalo website and stores to celebrate the region, said she has been inundated with requests for a No. 3 t-shirt from fans who want to show their support.

“Sport is our deliverance from politics and tragedy and death and destruction and so we focus on it. And when this happened, it was just a sucker,” she told The Associated Press. “And then to see those big strong boys cry and be so sad, how can you not be affected by that?”

A snowy Empower Field at Mile High – home of the Denver Broncos – also paid tribute to Hamlin

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium chose to display Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors

Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans – home of the Saints – was also lit up in Bills colors

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field had portions of its roof covered in red and blue

In another sign of support for Hamlin, each NFL team changed their Twitter avatar to a custom image featuring the safety’s No. 3 jersey along with the words, “PRAY FOR DAMAR.”

The NFL’s official Twitter account also shared footage of all 32 teams embracing each other in solidarity, along with the caption, “Football is family.”

The league also announced that the suspended game between Bills and Bengals “will not resume this week” and that it has no clarity “on the possible resumption of the game at a later date.”

As of Wednesday, Hamlin is in intensive care at a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, though he is slowly showing encouraging signs of recovery.

Buffalo Sabers players arrived in DC wearing shirts in support of Hamlin on Tuesday e