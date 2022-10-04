Nia Long's ex and father of her oldest son reveals she is sticking by cheating Ime Udoka

Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Nia Long has said little about her cheating Boston Celtics coach fiance, Ime Udoka, but the father of her first son is all about forgiveness.

“We talk as a family and it’s all about unconditional love and that’s what she gives him,” Massai Z. Dorsey told DailyMail.com, sharing his thoughts on the scandal in an exclusive interview. ‘We stand by him 100%.’

Dorsey, an actor and businessman in Beverly Hills who met Long on the set of her NBC crime drama Third Watch, remains close to his ex. The two are parents to their 21-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II, with whom he speaks regularly.

“All I could say is good things about Ime,” Dorsey, 51, told DailyMail.com. ‘He is a good man. All these years. I’m glad he’s in my son’s life.’

“I made a mistake,” Dorsey said of the coach’s affair with a female employee, which led to an investigation and a decision by the team to suspend him for the season.

“Every man needs another chance,” Dorsey continued. ‘As the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully he has learned from this.’

Nia Long’s ex Massai Z. Dorsey has weighed in on the cheating scandal between the actress and her Boston Celtics coach fiance Ime Udoka. The former couple is pictured together in 2000

Udoka has been suspended for the rest of the NBA season after it was revealed that he had an affair with a female employee

At the same time, Dorsey alluded to the pressures of Udoka’s job and a #MeToo community out for blood.

“It’s easy to get to the top, but to stay at the top it takes a different type of person,” he said.

Long and Udoka have been together for more than a decade. They became engaged in 2015, but have never married. The picture together in 2017

“Right now in this season you have to be very sensitive to women, unfortunately, because they hold the cards right now,” he added.

Long told TMZ in a statement last week that she was left ‘blindsided’ by the affair, which came to light when she and their 10-year-old son moved to Boston to be with him.

“The love and support of family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said through her spokeswoman.

‘I ask that my privacy be respected while I process the recent events.

Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children, she said.

Long, 51, and Udoka, a former player turned coach who previously played for the San Antonio Spurs, have been together for more than a decade. They became engaged in 2015, but have never married.

Their family happiness was shattered earlier this month when the Celtics suspended Udoka for violating ethics rules by having a consensual affair with the unnamed employee.

Udoka, the Celtics’ second-year head coach with a once-excellent reputation, was cited for “multiple” unspecified violations of team rules.

Long and Dorsey are close and are parents to their 21-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II (pictured). Dorsey said of Udoka: ‘I’m glad he’s in my son’s life’

Dorsey tells DailyMail.com: ‘I made a mistake. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully he has learned from this.’ Long has a 10-year-old son with Udoka and her 21-year-old son with Dorsey

In a statement last week, the 45-year-old coach said: ‘I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down.

‘I am sorry to have put the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision.

‘Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.’

Udoka is said to have suffered a ‘significant financial penalty’, although the amount has not been disclosed.

The woman, meanwhile, has not been named.

In the team statement naming assistant Joe Mazzulla as interim coach, Boston said Udoka’s future would be determined ‘at a later date.’

Long became a household name with her role in Fresh Prince of Bel Air as Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith’s girlfriend

As news of the affair spread on social media, Long’s fans and famous friends jumped to her defense

Long became a household name with her role in Fresh Prince of Bel Air as Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith’s girlfriend.

She also starred in Boyz N the Hood, Soul Food and Big Momma’s House.

The beloved actress is also the recipient of three NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

As news of the affair spread on social media, Long’s fans and famous friends jumped to her defense.

Many chastised Udoka for his indiscretion and asked how he could have betrayed the actress – a universally popular star and one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

“Sending only love to Nia Long,” tweeted New York Congressman Jamaal Bowmann. ‘We will not let a man who did not recognize the luxury of her presence dim all her beauty and glory.

‘We actually need a Nia Long national holiday!’

“Nia Long has a 100% approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is getting it,” added film producer Van Lathan.