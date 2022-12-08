Nia Long is all smiles with a stunning look at the premiere for Peacock’s The Best Man

Just a day after leaving her longtime partner Ime Udoka following his cheating scandal, Nia Long was all smiles with the cast of her new Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The 52-year-old actress took to the red carpet for the premiere event, held Wednesday night at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

She posed with co-stars Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, Melissa De Sousa, Monica Calhoun, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau and more.

Long stepped out wearing a fuzzy white strapless top and her black hair fell down her back.

She accessorized with beautiful big heart-shaped earrings and also with a ring on her right hand.

She completed her look with black wide-leg pants that completely disguised her footwear.

Her outing comes just hours after it was confirmed that she had split with former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after 13 years.

A representative for the actress confirmed that they are “no longer together, but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son,” 11-year-old Kez.

They first met in 2009 when he was playing for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and they started dating that year and got engaged in 2015 before she called it off yesterday.

Long ignored her feelings for the way the Boston Celtics handled the illicit affair, and no one on the team called to check on her or her son.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m okay, to see if my kids are okay. It’s very disappointing,” Nia told the outlet.

“I think the most heartbreaking part of it all was my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating and still is. He still has moments when he doesn’t have it easy,” Long admitted.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she added when the affair was made public.

“And then what I discovered was this tribe of women and men standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting,” she added.

Long reprises her role as Jordan from 1999’s The Best Man and 2013’s The Best Man Holiday in Peacock’s new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, premiering Thursday, December 22.

