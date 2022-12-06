Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Entertainment

Nia Long and Ime Udoka split after 13 years together

by Merry
written by Merry
Former: Nia Long and Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka parted ways after 13 years together, following his alleged affair with a team organization member; seen in 2017

Nia Long and Ime Udoka split after 13 years together…months after his ‘affair with a Boston Celtics staff member’

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

published: 21:55, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 21:56, Dec 6, 2022

Nia Long and Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka have split after 13 years together, following his alleged affair with a member of the team’s organization.

Her rep confirmed the split, noting that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]’ through People.

The split comes just days after Nia slapped the Boston Celtics for their handling of the scandal involving her now ex-fiancée.

The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told the outlet.

Nia denounced the sports organization earlier this month during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

She revealed that the NBA franchise has not contacted her since Ime’s alleged affair with a team employee was revealed in September.

Nia had said they had made no effort to check on her or her sons, one of whom had been fathered by Ime.

