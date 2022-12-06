Nia Long and Ime Udoka split after 13 years together…months after his ‘affair with a Boston Celtics staff member’
Nia Long and Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka have split after 13 years together, following his alleged affair with a member of the team’s organization.
Her rep confirmed the split, noting that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]’ through People.
The split comes just days after Nia slapped the Boston Celtics for their handling of the scandal involving her now ex-fiancée.
Former: Nia Long and Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka parted ways after 13 years together, following his alleged affair with a team organization member; seen in 2017
The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told the outlet.
Nia denounced the sports organization earlier this month during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.
She revealed that the NBA franchise has not contacted her since Ime’s alleged affair with a team employee was revealed in September.
Nia had said they had made no effort to check on her or her sons, one of whom had been fathered by Ime.