NHS will pay for more patients to undergo treatment at private hospital in bid to cut backlog

More NHS patients will be sent to private hospitals for treatment as health chiefs “accelerate” efforts to tackle record waiting lists.

Steve Barclay has formed a working group of academics and experts from the NHS and the private sector to advise him on the best ways to reduce long waits.

It will meet for the first time today and will focus on how the Ministry of Health can make the most of the available capacity in private hospitals.

The freelance sector delivered more than 450,000 appointments in October alone, equivalent to around 6 per cent of all NHS care, but this could rise dramatically.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he wanted to “speed up” plans to reduce waiting lists by referring more NHS patients to private doctors.

A record 7.1 million people are currently on NHS waiting lists, with the number skyrocketing during the pandemic.

Patients do not have to pay for their treatment when sent to private hospitals, as the bill is paid from existing health budgets and at no additional cost to the NHS.

The Elective Recovery Task Force will help the NHS eliminate waiting lists of 18 months by April 2023 and those of more than a year by March 2025.

It comes as the government announces 19 community diagnostic centers, to offer more x-rays, CT scans and MRIs, as well as checks and tests.

These will be located in soccer stadiums and shopping malls, to make it easier for patients to get the diagnoses they need.

Mr Barclay said: ‘The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge in tackling Covid delays.

‘The hard-working staff have made great progress, but I want to push our current plans forward to eliminate the backlog and help patients get the treatment they need. The task force will look at sensible steps to use all existing capacity to reduce waiting lists and ensure the NHS always remains free at the point of use.

Health Minister Will Quince said the government is “relentlessly focused” on reducing waiting lists and improving NHS care.

NHS hospitals are currently unable to admit patients at the rate they would like as 13,000 beds are full with people who have been declared medically fit for discharge but are waiting for a place for elderly care or help with washing, cooking or dress up in your own home.

Health Minister Will Quince, who will lead the meeting in Downing Street, said: “We are relentlessly focused on tackling waiting lists and removing Covid backlogs and this new task force will bring together experts from across the health system.” .

“By doing so, we will ensure that we are using all available capacity to improve care in the NHS and the independent sector, and give patients more autonomy over when and where they are treated.”

Knee and hip replacement and eye surgery are among the most common procedures performed in private hospitals on behalf of the NHS.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said: “We welcome the establishment of a new task force to see how the NHS can boost its use of the independent sector to address backlog of elective care.”

Ciaran Norris, head of campaigns and public affairs for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Cancer care in England is desperately needed and today’s announcement is a positive first step that doesn’t come too soon.”