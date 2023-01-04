NHS sets targets for diversity and inclusion

The NHS has scrapped diversity and inclusion targets as part of a push to cut red tape and put more focus on patient care.

Health chiefs have drawn up a slimmed-down list of goals for the year ahead, cutting the number of things managers ‘must do’ from 130 in 2022/23 to 35.

It means trusts can no longer be held accountable for improving the service’s black, Asian and ethnic ‘equality ratio’.

This refers to whether the share of immigrant employees in local organizations is reflected among their senior leaders.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has expressed his desire to reduce NHS micromanagement, coming as NHS England tries to cut headcount

More than 7.2 million patients in England were stuck in backlog (red line) in October – or one in eight people. More than 400,000 have been queuing for at least a year (yellow bars)

Managers were previously instructed to drive representation by “executing the six powerful actions to review hiring and promotion practices.”

Actions included ‘taking ownership of the agenda’ of diversity in recruitment, ‘introducing a system of ‘comply or explain’ and reviewing application procedures.

The new NHS England planning guidelines for trusts and integrated care systems are significantly shorter than previous years at just 20 pages, compared to between 30 and 60 before.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has expressed his desire to reduce NHS micromanagement and comes as NHS England tries to reduce headcount.

Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, told the Journal of the Health Service: ‘Racial equality data among the workforce tells us how important it is for the NHS to remain steadfast in its drive to understand and actively improve the experiences of its diverse workforce.

‘The NHS is the largest employer of black, Asian and ethnic minorities in England; it is therefore vital that these employees receive equal opportunities with regard to recruitment, career development and promotion, as their white colleagues do.’

Health services bosses have come under fire for spending millions of pounds on ‘woke non-jobs’ as frontline workers strike for better pay.

More than £1 million in ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’-related positions are offered in hospitals and trusts across England and Wales, with most salaries being less than the average nurse, the Daily Mail has revealed.

It comes as the beleaguered NHS struggles with a record-high waiting list of 7.2 million and battling strikes by nurses and paramedics.

One trust is advertising a ‘mindfulness lead’ to help staff meditate, for £40,000 a year.

Another is looking for someone to ‘act as a change agent’, for up to £54,000, while a third health council is offering its free yoga and Pilates sessions ‘lived experience training lead’.

Of the 20 ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’ (EDI) advertisements analyzed, two-thirds offered higher salaries than the average nurse’s annual salary package of £33,384, as estimated by the Royal College of Nursing.

The NHS spends around £150 billion a year, of which just under 43 per cent is spent on staff wages. Graphic shows: A pie chart of the Department of Health and Social Care’s revenue expenditure on the NHS (left) in 2019/20 and areas where spending is seen to have been wasted (right)

HM Treasury data shows the NHS’s annual budget. In 2020/21, the NHS received £129.7bn of core funding for its usual services, which was supplemented by an additional £18bn to help with the pressures of the pandemic. For 2021/22, the Treasury said the health service received £136.1bn of core funding, as well as £3bn to help with Covid recovery. Healthcare has been allocated £151.8 billion for 2022/23 and £157.4 billion for 2023/34. The autumn statement increased these figures by £3.3 billion each

The most lucrative ad, for a ‘Deputy Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’, paid nearly three times this amount at nearly £97,000.

It comes six months after former Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there are “too many working in roles solely focused on diversity and inclusion” in health care.

Mr Barclay has asked the NHS to publish data online showing how many staff are working in each of its departments, including those focused on diversity programmes.

Several requirements for staff have been removed from the 2023/24 guidance, including “continuing to support the health and wellbeing of our workforce, including through effective health and wellbeing conversations” and “continued funding of mental health centers to giving staff access to improved occupational health and well-being and psychological support’.

Forty-one hubs are likely to be closed as national ring-fenced funding is expected to be cut.

Other actions scrapped include cutting 12 hours of waiting in emergency departments to zero and ensuring that 65 percent of transfers occur within 15 minutes of patients arriving at the hospital.

A small number of new targets have been introduced, including for hospital trusts to see 76 percent of accident and emergency room patients within four hours by the end of 2023/24.

In other health news…

NHS has never had more money than now and ailing £150bn a year service problems are due to the ‘poor health of the UK as a nation’ says senior Tory MP

‘We can’t do this EVERY winter’: Anger over government plans to bring back Covid-era measures to avoid a full-blown NHS collapse – as public zealots demand masks, WFH standard and return of social distancing

Is Covid about to cause riots in Britain? And can pandemic-era measures really make a comeback? Everything you need to know about the current virus situation