NHS nurse is SACKED after being caught stealing two tablets from hospital drugstore

An NHS nurse has lost her job after she was caught stealing two tablets from a hospital drugstore to treat her headaches while she was at work.

Francesca Morgan, 32, took a co-codamol pill and a paracetamol tablet after feeling unwell while working at Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool in June 2021.

An investigation revealed that she had taken the drugs without the required written consent under the ‘assumption’ that she was allowed to take the drugs.

Morgan has since pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by an employee and was given a 12-month conditional discharge at Wirral Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Police began investigating the thefts after health officials discovered prescription medication had gone missing between June 6 and June 18 last year.

Investigators installed a secret camera that captured Morgan, of Woolton, as she drugged herself, the court heard.

Yvonne Dobson, prosecutor, said: ‘The hospital has launched an investigation because a large number of pills needed to be replenished. A tablet count was introduced to monitor the amount of medication at the beginning and end of each day.

“That was posted without the knowledge of the staff.

Then a secret camera was placed. It turned out that a number of employees did not follow the correct procedure when dealing with medication.’

Mrs Dobson continued: ‘The defendant was also taking medication for no valid reason.

“She stole the drugs for herself. The first time she took some co-codamol. The second time it was paracetamol.’

The prosecution also said that Morgan was seen swallowing the tablets. She stressed that the nurse was not accused of being responsible for the theft of any drugs.

“We are not accusing her of the whole theft,” the prosecutor said.

“These are two limited incidents. She believed she had given implied consent to take the medication. There was a lack of previous convictions, but she has lost her good character now.’

Morgan has lost her job and career because of the thefts. She had also lost her home and has since moved in with her grandmother, the court said

To mitigate, attorney Laura Flynn told the court that Morgan had lost her job and career as a result of the thefts. She also lost her home and has since moved in with her grandmother.

The lawyer said her client had experienced headaches during the shift and felt it was acceptable to take the medication as other nurses did.

Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of employee theft. The magistrates granted her a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning she will not be jailed unless another offense is committed within a year. She was also ordered to pay £144 in costs and casualty payment.

“You have already suffered the loss of your job and your home,” said chairman Peter Mawdsley. “That’s why a conditional discharge is appropriate.”

MailOnline has approached the hospital for comment.