NHS intensive care Covid hero wins martial arts world title

An NHS intensive care Covid hero who turned to martial arts to cope with the stress of the pandemic has won a world title.

Becky Sheppard, 25, from Bristol, was working in intensive care in her first job when Covid-19 broke out.

The 25-year-old did respiratory therapy to people, which made it easier for them to breathe after illness or accidents, and witnessed the horrific impact of the coronavirus firsthand.

To relieve some post-work stress, she increased her martial arts training in Korean Tang Soo Do art, one of the oldest systems, which promotes self-defense, physical and spiritual health, and personal development.

She trains at the Brenty Tang Soo Do Club in Bristol and has since competed in world championships in the US, where she won two gold and one silver medal, respectively, for weapons, sparring and forms.

She said of working during the pandemic: ‘I worked with people who were seriously ill and were treated while being ventilated and hooked up to lots of wires. It was quite intimidating to watch and there was a fear of harming people who were very unwell.

“It was a big responsibility and a lot of pressure. I often dealt with the same patients every day and got very close to them, so it was heartbreaking when some of them died.

“People my age, or at least younger than my parents, didn’t always recover, which brought reality back home. But other times people recovered against the odds and that was uplifting.’

Becky explains: ‘We come across life and death situations and it’s important to stay calm. I trained in Tang Soo Do to help me relax, build confidence and for my mental health.

“One of the principles of first aid is to take care of yourself – and you’ll be better able to take care of other people. By keeping up my spirits, I was able to better motivate my patients and team.’

The 25-year-old, who has reached the rank of E Dan, 2nd degree, previously qualified for the World Championships at a British competition in the spring.

Despite winning trophies, she didn’t do as well as she hoped because she had a “mental block.”

She said, “Sometimes life gets in the way and we all have our ups and downs. I remember having had a particularly difficult work week and not being able to fully concentrate or perform at my best. But that’s life and it was a motivation to pick myself up, make more time for myself and make sure I’ll be better next time.”

But she spent several months working on her technique with her instructor, Master Kristian Reed, before heading to North Carolina with over 100 members of Team GB.

She competed in the female 2nd Dan Black Belt category and the team brought back the overall male and female Grand Champion trophies.

Fellow club member Mitch Hopes, 31, won two gold medals for form and sparring in the Male 1st Dan Black Belt category.

The 25-year-old now works at Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board hospitals for NHS Wales as a rotational physiotherapist.

She did her Tang Soo Do training on Zoom during lockdown and said it was nice to see familiar faces and exercise as it was a mood booster.

Becky said it got her off the couch and challenged her mentally and physically.

During the lockdown, she didn’t train for anything and used it for fun and an after-work outlet, focused on the moment.

She explained that at the time, she did not know how long the lockdown would last.

Becky has been doing Tang Soo Do with her sister Alice since she was six.

For her parents, who later started the sport themselves, it helped to improve the concentration of their ‘energetic’ daughter at school.

After a four-year break from martial arts as a teenager, coinciding with her parents’ divorce and studying for her GCSEs, she returned.

She was more focused and more mature. Since then, Becky, Alice and her mother have earned their black belts.

The 25-year-old said: “I was more serious and focused when I went back. I’ve learned now that in times of stress it’s tempting to put things you like aside – but maybe that’s when you need it the most.’

Becky, an assistant instructor at the club, said: ‘I enjoy competition because it gives me a goal to work towards and winning a world title has certainly been a highlight. Competition encourages you to push yourself physically and mentally, and offers the opportunity to travel and meet new people.

‘But I also enjoy the art itself, which promotes respect, discipline and self-defense. The club is extremely family oriented and a very supportive group, with everyone working to help each other improve.

“I’ve trained with great instructors who are passionate about the art and their enthusiasm is infectious. I trained first with Master Rob Wootton, who would do a 120 move pattern, with a forward roll, to keep me motivated. I looked up to him and wanted to be able to do the same when I grew up.

“Master Reed cares about his students and is happy to share his knowledge with others. He has also been successful in competitions and he has found the techniques that work for me.’

Master Reed, 29, a 4th Dan Master and European Champion in Weapons, Forms and Sparring, began training at age seven and teaching at age 18.

He said: ‘Becky has worked hard and we are all very proud of her at the club. It’s nice to instruct people who want to improve, not only for competitions, but also for personal development.’

Chuck Norris, the martial arts movie star, is a student of art. He showed his techniques in films such as Way of the Dragon with Bruce Lee.

Tang Soo Do is the same style taught by the captain of Kreese in Vietnam in the Cobra Kai series, a sequel to the 1980s Karate Kid movies.

And grandmaster Pat E Johnson was the martial arts choreographer for the original movies, with a 9th degree black belt in art.

Johnson rose through the ranks to become chief instructor at Norris’ school and captain of the Chuck Norris Black Belt competition team.

Master Reed said, “It’s great that popular culture is raising awareness of martial arts. It’s more than kicking and punching – it’s about following a code of conduct, developing focus, confidence and resilience.

“I’ve seen how people have struggled during a difficult time in life and it has helped them to let go. I believe it can and will change lives.’

Students of Tang Soo Do have credited it with developing focus, clarity, greater flexibility and strength.