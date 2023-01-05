NHS hospitals are running out of OXYGEN

Oxygen supplies are dangerously low as a knock-on effect of the ongoing NHS crisis, doctors have warned.

The £150bn/year healthcare system is under enormous pressure from Covid, flu and bed blockers, as well as the usual winter pressure and staff absences.

Sick Britons had to be treated in hospitals outside the wards due to a lack of space, including in ambulances, corridors, cupboards and hospital offices.

It means that more respiratory disease patients than ever are relying on portable oxygen bottles, which only hold gas for about 30 minutes, until they’re strapped to a bed.

Woking-based BOC, the health service’s main supplier of oxygen bottles, announced it was to ration five types of portable oxygen. Pictured: An ambulance worker in London with a small BOC oxygen cylinder

In comparison, oxygen is delivered through a series of pipes directly to the beds of the hospital ward.

Woking-based BOC, the NHS’s main supplier of oxygen bottles, announced it was to ration five types of portable oxygen.

It only gives jerry cans to hospitals in exchange for empty ones.

BOC said: ‘Integral valve cylinders (CD, ZA, ZD, HX & ZX) are currently only supplied full before empty.

“This means we can only supply the same number of cylinders you return and any orders for more cylinders than are returned will be adjusted accordingly.”

However, the company insisted there is no shortage of oxygen – just a spike in demand for its small cylinders.

BOC said it is working with the NHS and the Department of Health and is encouraging hospitals to use their piped oxygen supply or larger jerry cans.

The NHS said it sees a ‘significant demand’ for portable oxygen due to an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses. It urged sick Britons to still use the NHS normally.

Sources report this to the health service The Telegraph the supply only met about half the demand for jerry cans from hospitals and ambulances.

Doctors told the newspaper the situation puts patients “at risk” as they are forced to ration oxygen or use “substandard alternatives.”

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced this week that medics had to stop treating patients in corridors due to a lack of portable oxygen.

A message to staff warned it had only “hours” of supplies left and urged staff to move patients to wards to ensure they had access to oxygen.

East of England Ambulance Service Trust, South East Coast Ambulance and East of England have instructed staff to manage supplies carefully due to strong demand.

East of England has also suggested that some elderly patients with oxygen saturation between 92 and 94 percent may not need oxygen unless their levels are below normal, it added.

A South West NHS worker told the Sunday Times: ‘We are now at the stage where there is not enough oxygen in cylinders to treat patients in corridors, ambulances and in our emergency room walk-in area.’

The Doctors Association UK said supply problems – which were unusual even during the darkest days of the pandemic – are now “common”.

Some hospitals are warning that demand for oxygen, which has been scarce since Christmas, is higher than during the first Covid wave – considered one of the worst for hospitals.

Dr. Matt Kneale, the organization’s co-chairman, told The Telegraph: “We’ve heard about oxygen deprivation from several doctors in different regions.”

The situation forced medics to “kick” patients from beds to hallways as more sick patients needed the same.

“Today we did this so that a patient can die somewhere other than in a corridor,” she said.

Dr. Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the paper: ‘This is about people being treated in inappropriate places, trapped in corridors and in the back of ambulances.

“There is no problem with pipes, this is about where patients should be treated.

“It’s another illustration of our failure to provide people with the care they need.”

Dr. Boyle has warned that up to 500 patients die each week due to current emergency room delays.

