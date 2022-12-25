NHS bosses want interview panels to justify why they hired a white person

Woke NHS bosses are forcing interview panels to explain why they hired a white person rather than someone from a minority ethnic group, the Daily Mail can reveal.

A policy at the Royal Free in North London requires staff to compile reports justifying why the successful candidate was deemed ‘more suitable’.

They must write to the trust director with evidence of how they scored the non-white applicant and come up with suggestions on how the candidate can improve next time.

Frustrated staff say the system is a ‘tick box’ adding another level of bureaucracy to an already creaking NHS.

Ministers recently vowed to crack down on ‘waste and wakery’ costing the NHS billions of pounds, with trusts told to cut ‘diversity and inclusion’ jobs to focus on primary care.

On Saturday, the Mail revealed how the NHS is offering more than £1million worth of ‘woke non-jobs’ in hospitals and trusts at a time when it desperately needs more money for patient care.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, the latest policy applies to shortlists for job interviews involving both white and non-white applicants.

It has been in effect at the Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust for staff in senior positions since July 2018, but has expanded to cover every role within the trust in recent months. If a white candidate is chosen, the panel chair must write a report explaining why they were “more appropriate” for the role. It does not apply the other way around.

They must also ‘justify’ why an ethnic minority candidate was not chosen and provide detailed ‘scoring notes’ as evidence. In addition, they must suggest how the failed applicants can “develop their experience, skills or size” to have a better chance next time.

The report must then be sent to the trust’s chief executive, Caroline Clarke, within ten working days. If they fail to do so, they will be named and shamed in the trust’s monthly Workforce Race Equality progress report.

A senior source at the hospital said: ‘It feels like a tick box exercise. When we discuss who the best applicant was after the interview, it’s not about their ethnicity.

“So justifying your decision based on where they might be coming from takes a lot of time, because you have to reassess your decision from a completely different perspective, based on race rather than ability.”

The source said that for the sake of fairness, the policy should be enforced for all failed candidates, not just candidates of ethnic background. The ‘extra bureaucracy’ slowed down the already tedious recruitment process.