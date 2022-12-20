NHS bosses issue warning to public not to take any risks as ambulance crews walk out on strike

NHS chiefs warned last night they cannot protect all patients during tomorrow’s strike by up to 10,000 paramedics.

They wrote to Rishi Sunak, begging him to negotiate an 11th hour wage deal – and stop the catastrophic strikes.

“We’ve entered dangerous territory,” said Matthew Taylor of the NHS Confederation employers’ group. Paramedics, control room workers and technicians are knocking down tools at nine out of ten ambulance trusts in England.

Eight of them yesterday declared critical incidents under “extreme pressure” – even before the strikes. In some regions, response times were three times longer than normal.

NHS bosses warn public not to take chances as they cannot protect all patients during tomorrow’s strike by up to 10,000 paramedics

Trusts were paralyzed by a barrage of 999 calls and delays in unloading patients at hospitals. Sources say terrified NHS managers expect a ‘s***show’ today, with the sick missing out on care and potentially losing lives.

Unions have agreed to respond immediately to life-threatening “category one” incidents, such as when a patient’s heart stops or he is not breathing. But some paramedics are expected to refuse to attend lower-category calls, even if a retiree falls. In other developments:

The public was warned about “risky” activities such as getting drunk, contact sports, jogging on icy sidewalks and unnecessary car rides during today’s strike;

The leader of the nurses’ union indicated she was ready to negotiate a wage settlement in a separate dispute, but threatened further strikes unless ministers held wage talks with her;

Train drivers from the Asle union announced a strike on January 5, which will come between two 48-hour strikes by the RMT;

A new YouGov poll suggested that support for the rail strikes was waning, but nurses were winning the battle for public opinion.

NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis yesterday urged the public to take ‘sensible steps’ to avoid ending up in ER, and Health Secretary Will Quince advised against ‘risky activities’.

The three unions representing the paramedics – GMB, Unite and Unison – threatened to escalate their union action after talks with Health Secretary Steve Barclay ended without a breakthrough over lunch yesterday.

Unions have agreed to respond immediately to life-threatening ‘category one’ incidents, such as when a patient’s heart stops or he is not breathing

The government refuses to renegotiate their wage increase of about 4 percent, which was recommended by the independent wage review body.

Speaking to MPs on the House of Commons Liaison Committee yesterday, Mr Sunak insisted he backed the recommendation, which he said had taken into account ‘inflation outlooks’.

But Mr Taylor wrote to the Prime Minister last night urging him to end the dispute with the unions swiftly and to be ‘prepared to negotiate the substantive issue of wage awards’.

The letter added: ‘With less than 24 hours to go until the ambulance strike, NHS leaders are now deeply concerned about the level of harm and risk that could befall patients tomorrow and beyond.’ He said it was rare to hear “such strong and urgent expressions of concern” from leaders who run hospitals, ambulance services and other vital health services.

Taylor previously said on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: ‘We never want to alarm people, but we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it is necessary to say that they cannot guarantee patient safety, that they have the cannot avoid risks as these strikes unfold. .

“We are particularly concerned about the strike of the paramedics tomorrow, but we are concerned about the possibility of further strikes. We must make it clear that we are entering a very dangerous time and so we make an even stronger appeal to the government and the unions to try to find a way to resolve this dispute.”

Matthew Taylor (pictured) of the NHS Confederation employers’ group said: ‘we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it necessary to say they cannot guarantee patient safety, that they cannot avoid risk as these strikes unfold’

The NHS is expected to rely on the army and police to run ambulances while also booking taxis to transport some patients to hospital. But troops are expected to provide support only on non-life-threatening calls.

South Central Ambulance Service said yesterday that it received 50 percent more 999 calls this year than last year, while the number of 111 calls increased by 75 percent.

Dr. John Martin, president of the College of Paramedics, said patients were already experiencing long delays and it was likely to get worse today.

After the talks with Mr Barclay, Unite’s Onay Kasab said: “The government has to pay because otherwise these strikes will escalate, that’s the reality.” Mr Barclay said: ‘Our ambulance staff are incredibly committed to their work and it is very unfortunate that some union members are going on strike. My priority is to keep patients safe.

‘Government and NHS colleagues have been working to protect a safe workforce.’

Some trust managers will have to beg staff to leave the picket lines and respond to category two calls on a case-by-case basis, likely causing additional delays. The three unions represent about 25,000 ambulance workers, with about 10,000 expected to leave within 24 hours. A Health Ministry source said: “Strike action will have a significant impact on ambulance services and put patients at risk.”