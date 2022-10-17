NHS boss Amanda Pritchard says rapid response teams will help victims of falls at home

New community teams support those who have fallen on the ground

Unprecedented delays forced patients to wait more than 40 hours for ambulances

It could be that 55,000 elderly patients have to be hospitalized every year

Amanda Pritchard hopes the plans will ease pressure on ambulances and NHS

The NHS boss has said rapid response teams will be sent to treat elderly people who call for help at home after a fall so they don’t have to wait hours this winter.

Amanda Pritchard, who became head of health last year after taking over from Sir Simon Stephens, hopes the plans will help ease pressure on the NHS this winter.

The community teams will answer calls, support the patient on the ground and refer them to services that will help in the long run.

It could prevent 55,000 elderly patients needing to be hospitalized each year, reducing excessive waiting times for ambulances and backlog.

Unprecedented delays for ambulances in recent months have resulted in patients having to wait more than 40 hours to be taken to hospital.

Ms Pritchard, 46, said: ‘We are going to ask people to really step up fall relief for people who have fallen but not been injured.

“This redirects them to the correct paths, not a path that leads to the back of an ambulance outside the emergency room.”

The teams will help those who have fallen but not been seriously injured, reported The Sunday Times.

Ms Pritchard added that a quarter of the less serious 999 calls in January were related to falls.

The NHS is expected to have a rough winter. One in eight people in England are now on the waiting list as the queue for routine surgeries crossed seven million for the first time, it was revealed on Friday.

This is the highest number since measurements began in 2007.

Nearly 390,000 patients had to wait a year for their treatment, often with severe pain.

The NHS director also plans to introduce respiratory hubs to provide same-day help to people with lung conditions.

Each will create 8,000 available appointments, keeping patients away from congested primary care physicians and emergency rooms.

In addition, new 24/7 control rooms will monitor services and accelerate decision-making from above.

But Ms Pritchard said there are ‘still things beyond our control’ that could continue to affect the NHS, such as covid, flu and risks of transmission during the Qatar FIFA World Cup.

There are also predictions that rising inflation could cost the NHS an additional £7 billion a year.

She said: ‘Of course we want people to have a good time, but part of our responsibility is to plan around that.

“If you look at those things you have to say, this winter has the potential, especially because of the pressure in the system right now, to be a very, very, very challenging winter.”