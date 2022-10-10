NHL Waiver Wire: Jets claim Jonsson-Fjallby, Maple Leafs’ Simmonds clears

After 64 players were placed on waivers on Sunday before NHL teams finalized their rosters, five teams made claims on Monday.

The Winnipeg Jets claimed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Washington Capitals.

Goalkeeper Connor Ingram moves from the Nashville Predators to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Anaheim Ducks added Brett Leason, also of the Capitals, and lost defenseman Josh Mahura, who was claimed by the Florida Panthers.

The Chicago Blackhawks added defender Jarred Tinordi from New York Rangers waivers.

All other 59 players from Sunday’s waiver have been cleared, including: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Larsson, Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.

The only player to be placed on waivers on Monday is center Glenn Gawdin of the Ducks.

Here’s a full list of who’s been cleared:

Arizona coyotes: Cam Dineen, Bokondji Imama, Laurent Dauphin, Jon Gillies

Boston Bruins: Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner, Nick Foligno

Columbus blue jackets: Emil Bemstron

Chicago Blackhawks: Buddy Robinson

Colorado avalanche: Mikhail Maltsev, Anton Blidha

Dallas stars: Will Butcher

Detroit Red Wings: Givani Smith, Juho Olkinuora, Taro Hirose, Kyle Criscuolo

Edmonton Oilers: Devin Shore

Florida Panthers: Alex Lyon, Michael Del Zotto, Chris Tierney, Gerald Mayhew, Aleksi Heponiemi, Lucas Carlsson

Los Angeles Kings: Pheonix Copley, Jacob Moverre

Minnesota Wild: Mason Shaw, Nic Petan

Montreal Canadians: Corey Schueneman, Madison Bowey

Devils from New Jersey: Mason Geertsen

Nashville Predators: Mark Jankowski, Jimmy Huntington, Roland McKeown, Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross

New York Islanders: Paul LaDue, Grant Hutton, Otto Koivula

New York Rangers: Julien Gauthier

Ottawa Senators: Jayce Hawyluk, Scott Sabourin, Jacob Larsson, Antoine Bibeau

Philadelphia Flyers: Cooper Marody, Zack MacEwan

San Jose sharks: Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Aaron Dell

Seattle Kraken: Michal Kempny, John Hayden

St. Louis Blues: Josh Leivo

Tampa Bay Lightning: Philippe Myers

Toronto Maple Leaves: Victor Mete, Kyle Clifford, Wayne Simmonds, Adam Gaudette

Vegas Gold Knights: Jonas Rondbjerg

Winnipeg Jets: Jansen Harkins