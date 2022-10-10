NHL Waiver Wire: Jets claim Jonsson-Fjallby, Maple Leafs’ Simmonds clears
After 64 players were placed on waivers on Sunday before NHL teams finalized their rosters, five teams made claims on Monday.
The Winnipeg Jets claimed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Washington Capitals.
Goalkeeper Connor Ingram moves from the Nashville Predators to the Arizona Coyotes.
The Anaheim Ducks added Brett Leason, also of the Capitals, and lost defenseman Josh Mahura, who was claimed by the Florida Panthers.
The Chicago Blackhawks added defender Jarred Tinordi from New York Rangers waivers.
All other 59 players from Sunday’s waiver have been cleared, including: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Larsson, Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.
The only player to be placed on waivers on Monday is center Glenn Gawdin of the Ducks.
Here’s a full list of who’s been cleared:
Arizona coyotes: Cam Dineen, Bokondji Imama, Laurent Dauphin, Jon Gillies
Boston Bruins: Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner, Nick Foligno
Columbus blue jackets: Emil Bemstron
Chicago Blackhawks: Buddy Robinson
Colorado avalanche: Mikhail Maltsev, Anton Blidha
Dallas stars: Will Butcher
Detroit Red Wings: Givani Smith, Juho Olkinuora, Taro Hirose, Kyle Criscuolo
Edmonton Oilers: Devin Shore
Florida Panthers: Alex Lyon, Michael Del Zotto, Chris Tierney, Gerald Mayhew, Aleksi Heponiemi, Lucas Carlsson
Los Angeles Kings: Pheonix Copley, Jacob Moverre
Minnesota Wild: Mason Shaw, Nic Petan
Montreal Canadians: Corey Schueneman, Madison Bowey
Devils from New Jersey: Mason Geertsen
Nashville Predators: Mark Jankowski, Jimmy Huntington, Roland McKeown, Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross
New York Islanders: Paul LaDue, Grant Hutton, Otto Koivula
New York Rangers: Julien Gauthier
Ottawa Senators: Jayce Hawyluk, Scott Sabourin, Jacob Larsson, Antoine Bibeau
Philadelphia Flyers: Cooper Marody, Zack MacEwan
San Jose sharks: Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Aaron Dell
Seattle Kraken: Michal Kempny, John Hayden
St. Louis Blues: Josh Leivo
Tampa Bay Lightning: Philippe Myers
Toronto Maple Leaves: Victor Mete, Kyle Clifford, Wayne Simmonds, Adam Gaudette
Vegas Gold Knights: Jonas Rondbjerg
Winnipeg Jets: Jansen Harkins