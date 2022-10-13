NHL Power Rankings: One optimistic shining ray of light for every team

Sometimes guys from the early 40s need mid 90s jams to get through a workout.

As such, Blues Traveler blew through my earbuds recently and whether it was the wailing guitars that instigated an overexertion causing some basic functions of the body to fail or simply because I had a new hockey campaign in mind, I swear the words “The hook brings you back!” turned into a more uplifting chorus of, “The heap brings you back.”

The former may be true for music, the latter is certainly true for the start of a new NHL season.

Whether it’s a championship you’re looking forward to, a playoff spot after years of watching or just some signs that your team is at least heading in the right direction, this is the time of year for optimism.

So let’s start this season by showing our bright side and finding one point of optimism for all 32 NHL clubs.

1. Colorado Avalanche (1-0) From 1999 to 2015, no team was able to win back-to-back Cups. Then, in 2017, the Penguins turned the tide and a short time later, the Tampa Bay Lightning doubled with titles in 2020 and ’21. Repetition is a big deal these days, especially for a team as good as Colorado.

2. Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) The Canes needed more crunch time in the playoffs last season. Max Pacioretty (if he returns in the new year) and 22-year-old Andrei Svechnikov (40 goals after 30 last season?) could well be the answers.

3. Tampa Bay Lighting (0-1-0) Whatever the salary cap on this squad changes, it has a long tradition of unearthing new gems – not to mention a goalkeeper who could probably take a B team pretty far on its own, let alone​​ one that is still brimming with top notch talent.

4. Calgary Flames (0-0-0) Stronger in the middle than they’ve been in years, a beautiful and well-balanced top six D and a goalkeeper who finished second for the Vezina last year. That’s all.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1-0) Honestly, in terms of winning a playoff series, the law of averages has to kick in at some point, right? And if that’s a little too abstract, how about the concrete fact? Austin Matthews is the best goalscorer in the world.

6. New York Rangers (1-0) For ten years, Rangers fans knew they almost always had a goalkeeper advantage with Henrik Lundqvist by their side. Now Igor Shesterkin is the security blanket that Blueshirts supporters can wrap themselves in. We arrive at two decades of enviable goaltending.

7. Edmonton Oilers (1-0-0) Edmonton made the last four with a goalkeeper tandem that made the 20 . placede-ranked 5-to-5 save percentage last season. Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner can improve that, while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can just keep doing what they do.

8. Florida Panthers (0-0-0) GM Bill Zito believed this team needed to change its line-up, and while he paid a high price to get Matthew Tkachuk, there’s no doubt that the left winger brings an element to the competition’s offerings.

9. St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas have arrived, and 20-year-old Jake Neighbors may be the next late-first or second-round pick for this club.

10.Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) Matthew Boldy showed he can score at the NHL level in his 47-game debut last season; Marco Rossi and Calen Addison could be the freshman stars for Minny this year and oh, by the way, Kirill Kaprizov is only 25.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will both be healthy and ready for Game 1. There’s still a long way to go after that, but it’s undeniably a great place to start.

12. Nashville Predators (2-0-0) Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen came back as players last season, then Filip Forsberg came back as a free agent. A team that hasn’t missed the play-offs since 2014 expects to be back in 2023.

13. Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0) Last season’s unexpected leap forward could be bolstered this year by several young players – Quinton Byfield, Arthur Kaliyev, Sean Durzi – taking a step, not to mention adding a point-per-game man in Kevin Fiala.

14. Boston Bruins (1-0) Just knowing that Patrice Bergeron will be in the mix for at least one more season is a win for the B’s.

15. New York Islanders (0-0-0) It’s so easy to throw away last season as an anomaly for this squad. New energy from the coach, vibes signed by Matthew Barzal, good goalkeeping; the islands will be firmly back in the mix.

16. Dallas Stars (0-0-0) Jake Oettinger took a huge step into the playoffs, where he nearly single-handedly won Dallas a playoff series. If his game stays there and the Stars score even slightly more than last season, Dallas will suddenly become a very interesting team under new coach Pete DeBoer.

17. Washington Capitals (0-1-0) Since they won the 2018 Cup, Washington goalkeepers have won the 17 . postede-best 5-to-5 save percentage (0.917) in the league. Newcomer Darcy Kuemper’s rescue rate over those four seasons is 0.926, trailing only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Juuse Saros at 0.927. Just sayin’.

18. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) Cole Perfetti, Calder Trophy finalist. Has a nice ring, doesn’t it?

19. Vegas Gold Knights (1-0-0) A healthy and motivated captain in Mark Stone. A healthy and motivated attacking superstar in Jack Eichel. In fact, everyone in the desert should be motivated after last season’s missing playoff debacle.

20. Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) Elias Pettersson had 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points in his last 25 games last season. Quinn Hughes had 68 points as a third-year defenseman. For everything that has happened to this team in recent years, there is great fundamental talent.

21. New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) Not only are Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier a great 1-2 of the fairly recent first overall picks, they are also extremely complementary because Hughes is an offensive supernova and Hischier has covered all 60 feet of ice.

22. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0) The top six group we remain excited about could be a top seven given how good Shane Pinto looked preseason. Ottawa’s 25-and-under core is locked in and looking fantastic.

23. Buffalo Sabers (0-0-0) Owen Power is a co-Calder favorite at worst this season. He is 1.80 meters, fellow first-overall D-man Rasmus Dahlin is 1.80 meters and Tage Thompson with 38 goals is 1.80 meters. Led by those guys, we should all see Buffalo’s improvement coming.

24. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0) Columbus has never had a man of 90 points. Is Johnny Gaudreau the first?

25. Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0) The veteran reinforcements – Andrew Copp, David Perron, Ben Chiarot – will raise the floor. Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond will keep pushing against the ceiling.

26. Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0) Mason McTavish is a rookie in name only. He’s one of those guys who in week 3 will look like a vet for 10 years.

27. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) The answer from here to the bottom of the rankings could basically be the same for any team, and it’s going to take six months of pain for one of the five-star prospects at the top of the draft board of 2023, starting with Connor Bedard. Fun fact: The Flyers have only drafted first overalls once in franchise history and it was almost 50 years ago when they took Mel Bridgman, in 1975. Maybe they are due?

28. San Jose sharks (0-2-0) You wonder how many of the players that will eventually lead the next rise of the Sharks aren’t even on the team yet. However, someone who could be there for a very long time is 24-year-old defender Mario Ferraro.

29. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1) While only one of them tops the lineup this season, Kraken fans are no doubt hoping to keep their eye on their 1-2 for the next decade in the middle in Calder, hopeful Matty Beniers and 2022 fourth overall. choice Shane Wright.

30. Montreal Canadians (1-0-0) Whether it’s rookies Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle, sophomore Cole Caufield – not a bad debut with two goals on Wednesday – or even freshman captain Nick Suzuki, Habs fans still have a lot to learn about the wave of young lads in charge. about rebuilding.

31. Arizona Coyotes (0-0-0) Lost in all the Jakob Chychrun trade and tank talk is the fact that Clayton Keller took a big step forward last season before suffering a brutal leg injury at the end of the season. The 24-year-old could well be part of the long-term solution in Arizona.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) Enjoy every last match with Patrick Kane on the team, hoping he leaves and the team collects a boatload of assets in a trade.

