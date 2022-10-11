NHL LIVE now a part of SN NOW PREMIUM – Sportsnet NOW

NHL fans, get ready to enter hockey heaven.

A subscription to SN NOW PREMIUM now includes NHL LIVE!

This means that a subscription to SN NOW PREMIUM is the premier digital destination for hockey fans in Canada.

SN NOW PREMIUM

Available entirely within the Sportsnet app, users can stream everything users previously enjoyed on NHL LIVE, plus everything else Sportsnet has to offer, under one subscription.

This means that in addition to over 1,000 national and out-of-market games, a PREMIUM subscription also comes with other exclusive offers not available on SN NOW STANDARD, including the WWE Network, Sportsnet World, Bundesliga, FA Cup, Premiership Rugby, Super League Rugby, National Rugby League and United Rugby Championship.

What is an out of market game?

Out-of-market games are two-team games outside your local territory. It has nothing to do with home or away games but rather your location in Canada and which team is considered your in-market team which helps determine what is out-of-market.

For example, if you are a Bruins fan living in Alberta, the Bruins are considered out-of-market since the Flames and Oilers are the in-market teams in that province.

With NHL LIVE, you can watch Bruins games throughout the season.

The same goes for Canadian teams. If you are a Jets fan living in British Columbia, the Jets are considered out-of-market as the Canucks are in-market.

How do I know which subscription is right for me?

The right subscription option depends on which team you’re cheering for and where you are.

To find the right package for you, check out our article on: streaming games in canadawhich includes a handy breakdown of the chart for reference.

This opens up a world of possibilities for hockey fans, making SN NOW PREMIUM and NHL LIVE a one-two combination that cannot be beaten.

So go ahead and treat yourself to more puck than ever before.

This is Canada after all.

Who doesn’t want to play hockey anymore?

What is Sportnet NOW? Sportsnet NOW is a multisport streaming product, currently available on desktop or laptop via your web browser, as well as smartphones, tablets, Apple TV (4th generation), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google Chromecast by downloading the Sportsnet app.

SN NOW Standard costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year and gives you 24/7 streaming access to Sportsnet East, West, Ontario, Pacific and Sportsnet ONE.

SN NOW Premium costs $34.99 per month or $2499.99 per year and gives you access to the same channels as SN NOW, plus additional content that is not broadcast on TV.

Sportsnet NOW is also included for free with your TV subscription with participating providers based on the Sportsnet channels you have in your TV package.

For a list of participating carriers, visit www.snnow.ca/faq.

Content includes: Over 1,000 total NHL games, all outdoor games, NHL All-Star Game, full Stanley Cup playoffs, NHL Draft, up to 162 Toronto Blue Jays games, regular season MLB matchups, MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, Postseason and World Series, Grand Slam of Curling, 41 regular season Toronto Raptors games, 200+ selection NBA matchups, NBA Playoffs and Finals matchups, NBA Draft, WWE, FA Cup, Bundesliga, IndyCar, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, all your favorite Sportsnet original programming and much more.