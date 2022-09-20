NHL: Former All-Star defenseman and ex-boyfriend of Olympian Lindsey Vonn retires

Former NHL All-Star and Lindsey Vonn’s ex-fiancé, PK Subban, has announced his retirement after a glittering hockey career spanning 13 seasons.

Subban, who was previously engaged to the Olympic skier between August 2019 and December 2020, was a three-time All-Star in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Subban announced his retirement from the NHL via Instagram on Tuesday morning, writing: ‘I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup like the guys on the Don Cherry Rock’em Sock’em tapes on at the end of each volume, with the black eyes, broken bones and tears of joy.

‘To this day I still dream about it. But the end of this chapter is coming to an end and after 13 years in the NHL I have made the decision to retire.’

Subban and Vonn first became a public item in June 2018 after they attended the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Subban most recently played for the New Jersey Devils from 2019 after a trade from Nashville

Following their breakup, Vonn took to Instagram to explain the decision. ‘Over the last 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together,’ she wrote at the time, via TMZ. He is a kind, good man and someone I respect a lot.

‘However, after much consideration, we have decided to proceed separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this period.’

On Tuesday, Subban’s retirement statement continued: ‘I never looked at myself or ever felt that I was “just a hockey player.” I always saw myself as someone who happened to play hockey.

‘With that perspective I could enjoy every shift as if it were my last, celebrate every goal with emotion and play every game as if someone paid to see me play who had never seen me play before.

‘I would like to thank my parents, Karl and Maria, for literally being the best people I have ever met! I have been blessed with love and support from you every day and I don’t know how to put into words how grateful I am for the sacrifices you have made for me.

‘I am so lucky to have the best and most supportive brothers and sisters I could ask for. To all my fans who have supported me and continue to support me since the first day I stepped on the ice, thank you!

‘You picked me up when I was down, supported me through hard times and had my back through it all! To a great league that gave me the opportunity to compete at the highest level with some of the best athletes in the world.

‘The NHL also gave me a platform that allowed me to give back through my charities. A sincere thank you to the many players I either played with or competed against who brought out the best in me.

‘A heartfelt appreciation to the Montreal Canadians, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils for each representing organizations of class and integrity.

‘I look forward to the road ahead and the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead. I’m excited to share what it is with all of you when the time comes!

‘With love, appreciation and all the happiness I could ever hope for, PK’

Subban, who was most recently a free agent before retiring, was spotted at the US Open last month as Serena Williams crashed out against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 33-year-old also won the Norris Trophy in 2013 – an award given to the NHL’s best defenceman.