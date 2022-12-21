NHL fans are split after Toronto's Michael Bunting is SHOVED off the ice by a linesman

<!–

NHL fans are divided after a linesman pushed Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting off the ice during Toronto’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday.

With the Leafs leading 1-0 in the closing seconds of the first thanks to Bunting’s eighth goal of the season, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare drilled Mitch Marner into the boards.

Marner’s teammates quickly defended him, including Bunting, who took a piece from Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev.

Linesman Dan Kelly pushed Maple Leafs Michael Bunting off the ice on Tuesday

Line judge Dan Kelly quickly intervened, pulled him away and led him into the Toronto tunnel.

Kelly was rather forceful in getting Bunting off the ice, pushing him several times nearly tripping the player.

The Leafs forward looked stunned and appeared to yell, “What the hell are you doing?” That was crazy.’

Fans on social media shared Bunting’s surprise, insisting that it was not acceptable for an official to “physically assault” a player.

On Twitter, one user posted, “If players can’t touch referees, referees shouldn’t touch players unless it’s for safety (i.e. end a fight, someone gets hurt).”

The incident divided NHL fans, with some claiming that officials should not touch players

“It looks bad,” claimed another. Physically assaulting a player. A poorly trained officer. There are many different ways to deal with this. The chosen method is not one of them. Expect a certain discipline.’

Others pointed out that the attacker would have been suspended by the league if he had done the same with the referee.

“Since when is it acceptable for an official to mistreat a player,” one NHL fan wondered. “Imagine the reaction from fans, media, etc. If Bunting shoved the linesman, he would be suspended. It’s just another example of the NHL being a bush league!”

Some fans insisted it was not acceptable for an official to ‘physically abuse’ a player

However, some fans disagreed, claiming that Bunting was wrong for refusing to leave the ice, insisting the referee was just doing his job.

“Er…respectfully…it’s the officer’s job to get him off the ice,” one Twitter user argued. He probably had other protagonists to deal with and had to ‘cheer on’ him. Completely unacceptable for the player to oppose the referee’s orders. He should be suspended.’

Another claimed it was Bunting’s fault, adding: ‘The number of people who are angry about the linesman and the flag line situation is wild. Get off the ice at the request of an official. If you don’t get the hint after telling it and prodding it, that’s your own stupid fault.’

However, others disagreed, claiming that Bunting was wrong for refusing to leave the ice

Another concurred, writing, “Maybe Bunting should listen to the umpires when they tell him to leave?” Everyone blames Kelly, but nothing would have happened if Bunting had left the ice when he was told to.’

“Bunting didn’t leave the ice,” one NHL supporter agreed. “The linesman led him off the ice like anyone would. This is what it looks like when the player resists.’

Bunting and Bellemare received compensatory sentences for their actions. Bunting is often caught up in scrums, but this could be the first time he has been involved in an altercation with an official.

The forward scored the 100th NHL point as Toronto secured a dominant 4-1 victory

After the match, however, Bunting downplayed the fiery incident. He explained, “Emotions were high. It’s ice hockey. And assume. It’s not that big of a deal.’

The Maple Leafs went on to pull off a dominant 4–1 victory, ending the Lightning’s five-game winning streak.

Bunting, who had his 100th NHL point, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored late into an empty net.