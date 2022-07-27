NFT that evokes tragic 9/11 Falling Man is REMOVED from GameStop’s marketplace

GameStop’s NFT marketplace brought down an NFT that clearly resembles the harrowing ‘9/11 Falling Man’, who threw himself out of the World Trade Center to escape the burning building.

Created by an artist known as Jules, the tacky NFT shows the GameStop astronaut mascot falling with the same pose and background as that of the 9/11 victim who has not been officially identified.

Spent two weeks on GameStop’s fledgling marketplace, the NFT was minted 25 times on July 12, originally selling for $991 before dropping to $46. Gizmodo reported.

GameStop said the NFT had been “completely” taken off the market and the artist could no longer make future NFTs.

“This user has already removed their coin function from their account and we have already been in direct contact with the creator about these actions,” GameStop said in response to the outcry over the NFT.

According to grip on the market, the NFT had been sold at least 17 times. It wasn’t immediately clear how many sold for the $991 and how many for $46.

GameStop takes 2.25 percent off every NFT sale.

The company did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The fact that the NFT had been up and running for so long had caused quite a stir online, with many clamoring for GameStop to hit rock bottom for taking advantage of the NFT.

One Twitter user with the TaxBeast handle wrote: “I’ve often thought about the process of how a company decides to join the social media trend of making memes of everything, including national tragedies, and now we’ve officially got it.” bottomed out with GameStop’s 9/11 NFT.”

Many took to social media to call out the offending NFT and condemn GameStop for selling it

Another Twitter user with the handle The Spiffing Brit also condemned profiting from the tragic image, tweeting, “If this is what your business needs to do to stay afloat, then honestly f*** your business.”

One Twitter user with the handle Foxxy Steve said he thought it was all a joke and couldn’t believe the NFT was actually for sale in the market.

“Was told about the 9/11 falling man who released NFT GameStop and thought it was a joke,” he wrote. ‘It seems real. What a disgusting company.’

Rob Parks, another Twitter user, said he was simply out of words about the shocking decision to print the NFT, a sentiment echoed by many online.

GameStop is selling an NFT of a man who jumped off one of the towers on 9/11. I have no words for it,” he tweeted.