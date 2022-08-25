NFT and online casinos: how new technology is making its way into gambling

In recent years, cryptocurrency has become one of the common payment methods at almost any casino. Unsurprisingly, this market has finally become intertwined with the NFT market. Nowadays, finding a cryptocurrency casino that allows you to use NFT is not difficult. High competition is forcing owners of online venues to innovate and variety is waiting for players. Now let’s talk about NFT slots with Top10BestCasino.

What is NFT

In recent years, NFT tokens have not only become a popular topic of discussion in the media, but have also allowed users to generate significant profits, giving a second wind to the digital art, which we will talk about further on.

NFT is also referred to as a non-exchangeable token or digital tag. It is attached to all sorts of electronic objects (text message, tweet, meme, picture, photo, screenshot, track, game item, etc.) and acts as a certificate of uniqueness for the digital asset. This ‘certificate’ is made up of small pieces of code — blocks — and is therefore part of the blockchain.

NFT technology is not perfect, there are many little known features and pitfalls. That said, the purchase of a token itself does not always mean a full transfer of rights. These rights are written directly into the token – it may be a transfer of copyright, or it may be the right to use only, without the possibility of profit or resale.

To be able to buy NFTs, you first need a cryptocurrency wallet with the right amount in your account. Recently, the list of supported cryptocurrencies has expanded considerably, but Ethereum remains the most popular. The list of wallets also differs from site to site, but almost all work with MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

NFT technology improves the gambling experience by preventing fraud through tracked transactions. It improves security measures by preventing fraudulent cryptocurrencies from circulating.

The NFT slot and its features

This is a unique development powered by DApp technology and presented as a decentralised application. It is based on a blockchain platform whose modules are distributed across multiple servers. NFT slots are located in slot machines, and the lack of centralised access to the software codes allows the player to be assured of fair play. It is impossible to make adjustments to the application that could change the RTP level.

NFT online slots Ireland:

are completely safe;

operate in full independence mode;

keep the player’s data confidential by replacing it with an abstract byte sequence.

Payouts from slot machines are made via special smart contacts, cryptocurrencies. The process is automated by the blockchain platform, and the casino itself cannot interfere with it.

However, it is not without its drawbacks. The software modules are on different servers and it takes longer to communicate than when playing on regular slots. However this problem is solved with powerful processors.

How NFT machines work

NFT machines or unique blockchains work in the following steps:

A random RNG sequence is formed. For example, a number on a roulette wheel, a sequence of symbols in slots or a distribution of cards in poker is determined. The data is sent to the cloud. The given sequence is processed and the results are placed in the blockchain. The data is retrieved from the storage and converted into the desired sequence in a particular game.

With NFT machines, there is no third party involved in the process, and the €5 deposit casino is merely an intermediary. It makes a profit but does not have access to the blockchain where the winnings and results of future rounds are stored. The only thing casinos can do is add their own bonuses to the games.

Which companies are using NFT slots

At the same time, the NFT concept is also being introduced to the casino world. The first signs of this were evident in 2021, when major gaming manufacturer Red Tiger created its new NFT-themed online slot: NFT Megaways.

However, NFT Megaways, which can be found on Casino Rapid, has much more than a fancy name. To that end, the gaming company has acquired four NFT, CryptoPunks 914, 3008, 4701 and 8143.

Other symbols in the game include well-known virtual currency symbols familiar from the cryptocurrency world, such as dogecoin, litecoin, bitcoin and etherium. The game also supports the latest cryptocurrencies, and its reels also revolve around the source of the tweets that caused the exchange rate swings, Twitter and Tesla’s Cybertruck.

In late 2021, Swedish gambling company Evolution Gaming, announced the purchase of 4 NFT cards from their CryptoPunks collection that were thrown into the prize box of NFT Megaways slots. By rolling the slots, the player had the chance to win not a fixed jackpot in quid, but one of the popular NFT cards, which are still going up in value. The holder of the NFT card from the casino retains interest in the brand and continues to play, and the remainder of the casino stays with him forever, because he won a whole piece of art that can grow in value. This test experiment gave a signal to many gambling companies who began to seriously consider the possibilities of how the excitement of gaming could intersect with the excitement and popularity of NFT.

Not all gaming platforms use such technology right now, and the NFT slot market is in an active stage of development. The diligently penetrating world of gambling technology has many advantages for players. Firstly, it increases the level of trust in online gambling establishments. Secondly, it provides transparency to both the gaming process and the payout processes. Third, for large online gambling platforms and start-up sites, it is an ideal opportunity to enhance their reputation and validate the integrity of their transactions.

