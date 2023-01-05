NFL’s Troy Vincent says NFL did NOT want to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

NFL director Troy Vincent is doubling down on his claim that the league had no intention of resuming play Monday in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals.

At the time, ESPN’s play-by-play announcer repeatedly told television viewers that the league intended to resume play after a five-minute warm-up period. In addition, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver has reported that the NFL’s “first impulse” was to try to resume play until players and coaches declined and left the field.

“I just want to be clear,” Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations and a former league player, said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday. That suggestion alone was inappropriate, it was insensitive and, frankly, it lacked both empathy and compassion for Damar’s plight, who is still fighting for his life. It wasn’t complete and it was just so callous to think we were even thinking about going back to playing.

“All that mattered to myself, the team here, the people in the stadium and the coaches was Damar’s health and well-being and bringing those coaches back to the locker room so they could look those players in the eye and see who they were. to be. They hurt, there was a lot of pain. And talking to the commissioner (Roger Goodell) and communicating with everybody, it was just important… we just couldn’t play.”

Buck, too, doubled down on his version of events in an interview with the New York Post, saying ESPN expert John Parry was in direct contact with the league.

“They said they would give these players five minutes to warm up to prepare,” Buck told the Post after Vincent initially denied that claim earlier this week.

ESPN also defended Buck’s reporting in a statement.

“There was constant real-time communication between ESPN and league and game officials,” the network said. As a result, we reported what we were told at the time and notified fans immediately if new information was learned. This was an unprecedented, rapidly evolving circumstance. All night we refrained from speculation.’

The Washington Post has reported a possible explanation, writing that Parry usually speaks to the league’s on-duty department, but “this decision had escalated beyond those with whom Parry usually communicates.”

Hamlin remains sedated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing at Paycor Stadium during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.

His marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press that his client is moving in a “positive direction.”

“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney said.