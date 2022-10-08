NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.

The league and players’ union said in a joint statement on Saturday that while the Dolphins followed protocol after the injury, the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when protocol was drawn up”. As a result, language addressing balance/stability abnormality was added to the protocol of the competition list of symptoms that prevent a player from returning to the game.

Sept 25 in the first half. against Buffalo, Tagovailoa was hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, knocking him to the ground. He then seemed disoriented and tripped as he tried to get up.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room and reviewed NFL concussion protocol, after which he was free of any head injuries. He started the third quarter and received a lot of criticism for why he was allowed to return to the game.

The NFL and NFLPA said they watched the video and jointly interviewed members of the Dolphins’ medical staff, the chief athletic coach, the Booth ATC Spotter, the now-discontinued unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor, and Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa showed no signs or symptoms of a concussion during the locker room exam, for the rest of the game or the week after, the league and union said. But immediately after he took the blow from Milano, there was gross motor instability as Tagovailoa was visibly disoriented.

After the game, Tagovailoa and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the player suffered a back injury during a quarterback sneak earlier in the game.

The investigation revealed that Tagovailoa told medical staff that his back injury worsened when he was hit by Milano and that his back injury was tripping him. The review also said the medical staff determined that the gross motor instability was not due to a concussion.

In their statement Saturday, the NFL and the players’ union said there was no examination of the QB’s back during the concussion check, but medical personnel “relied instead on the previous investigation conducted by other members of the medical staff.” .” The conclusion was then that the back injury was the cause of Tagovailoa’s instability.

As a result of the joint investigation, the league and union agreed to change the competition’s concussion protocol to include the term “ataxia.” In the statement, ataxia is defined as “deviation from balance/stability, motor coordination, or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological problem.”

Ataxia has replaced the term “gross motor instability” and has been added to the list of symptoms that prevent a player from returning to the game. The other symptoms are confusion, amnesia and loss of consciousness.

“The protocol exists to establish a high standard of concussion for every player,” the league and union statement said, “with each medical professional engaging in meaningful and rigorous examination of the player’s patent. To that end, the Parties are committed to continuing to evaluate our protocol to ensure it reflects the intended conservative approach to evaluating player patients for potential head injuries.”

On October 1 the union fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor who handled Tagovailoa’s situation during the match.

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president who oversees health and safety, said in a virtual news conference Saturday that he believes this is the first time a UNC has been fired, and the NFL’s decision to fire him did not support.

Less than a week after the injury, Tagovailoa started against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thursday night game. He suffered a concussion in the first half after taking a hard bag, and the screen response displayed: after the scary blow. He was taken off the field by stretcher and taken directly to the hospital. He remains in concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said that with the league’s modified protocol, Tagovailoa would have suffered a concussion under the ataxia term on Sept. 25, rendering him ineligible to return to that game.

Sills said there is no exact timeline for a player with a concussion to return, but it would be “extremely unlikely” that a player with ataxia could play Thursday night. The median time out with a concussion is nine days, he added.

Sills also hinted at how difficult it is to definitively diagnose concussions. He said blood and saliva tests could help make concussion exams more accurate.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said on a fan forum in London On Saturday, the NFL will make a “or two” changes to its concussion protocol.

McDaniel, who was repeatedly asked about the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return in the days following the incident, emphasized his confidence in the team’s handling of the situation.

“This is a player-friendly organization that I make very clear from the start,” McDaniel said last week, “that my job as a coach is there for the players. I take that very seriously, and no one else in the building deviates from it.”

