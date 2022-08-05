NFLPA files its reply to the NFLA’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFLPA has responded to the NFL’s appeal against Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was banned Monday by independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to his time with the Houston Texans.

The NFL exercised its collectively negotiated right to appeal Wednesday after the suspension by Robinson, a disciplinary officer appointed by the league and the players’ union.

The 26-year-old quarterback is accused of sexually abusing and harassing dozens of female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021, when he was a member of the Texans.

The league is appealing an indefinite suspension, which would last at least a year, and the appeal could also include a fine, the report said. Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Watson is the first NFL player to face the new revamped disciplinary process that takes Commissioner Roger Goodell’s initial ruling and puts it in the hands of an independent arbitrator.

The NFLPA has filed its response to the NFL’s appeal against Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The players’ association announced that it had submitted its response to the NFL’s appeal on Twitter

However, under Section 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, Goodell could have heard the appeal itself or appointed another arbitrator — and that decision by Goodell or his agent would be final and binding on all parties.

However, Goodell will not take the appeal personally and has instead appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, according to multiple reports.

Mr. Harvey was the Attorney General of New Jersey and is now a partner at the Paterson Belknap firm of New York.

He serves on the Diversity Advisory Committee of the National Football League (“NFL”) and serves as an expert advisory on the NFL’s efforts to improve racial and gender diversity when hiring head coaches and senior executives in the NFL’s. – member clubs and league office.

