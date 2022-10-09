NFL Week 5 Injury Report: Robinson to make season debut six weeks after being shot

It was a difficult road to recovery for the Washington commanders who killed Brian Robinson Jr. who will make his highly anticipated NFL debut just six weeks after being shot twice in a robbery on August 28.

Robinson returned to training after coming off the list of non-football injuries on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Robinson will likely count in his first NFL game.

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg in Washington on August 28, was taken to a hospital, underwent surgery, and was released a day later. The bullets missed all major ligaments and bones in his knee.

The Alabama commanders’ third round impressed so much in the training camp and preseason that he was expected to win the runway.

Here’s a look at the NFL injury report for Sunday’s Week 5 matchups.

Arizona Cardinals: Wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles today despite a knee injury, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Moore made his season debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Chicago bears: By bringing David Montgomery Factories back to the lineup against the Minnesota Vikings after an ankle injury kept him out of the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Giants, Schefter said.

Cincinnati Bengals: Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are both expected to play tonight against the Baltimore Ravens, Rapoport said.

Cleveland Browns: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney plays against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Dallas Cowboys: Running back Tony Pollard (illness) and CeeDee Lamb (groin) are expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams today, Schefter reports.

Detroit Lions: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play today against New England after missing out last week with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones returns against the Houston Texans after being sidelined last week with an ankle injury, Rapoport reports.

New York Jets Duane Brown’s offensive tackle will start against the Miami Dolphins despite dealing with a torn rotator cuff. The Jets activated Brown from the injured reserve on Saturday.

Miami dolphins: Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) are expected to play as long as they have no setbacks in the warm-up, reports Schefter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide receiver Russell Gage is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons today, while WR Julio Jones will not be able to play against his former team due to a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Washington Commanders: Tight end Logan Thomas will not play after testing his calf injury during the warm-up, Rapoport reports.

-With Associated Press files