NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? Browns to upset Bengals?

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday | ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes SPREAD: Cardinals +2

The Cardinals don’t inspire a ton of confidence right now.

Arizona has won only once in the last five games, a triumph over a fading Rams team. That win is bookended by two-game losing streaks, and as we learned in the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Chargers, even when things look like they’re going Arizona’s way, they can fall apart in the end.

This doesn’t exactly indicate Arizona has more than a fighter’s chance against New England. But I’m choosing the Cardinals as an underdog with the potential to pull off an upset because I think they’re getting close — and they have to be desperate for a victory.

Kliff Kingsbury has spent weeks telling his players everything remains in front of them. But with five weeks left to play and just four wins to their name, the Cardinals have run out of breathing room. They have to start winning immediately before it becomes time to chalk up 2022 as a disappointment.

As for the Patriots, their defense has struggled of late. They have allowed 24 or more points in consecutive games, losing both, and they didn’t look anywhere near competitive against Buffalo. Most of New England’s problems this season have been on the offensive side, where Mac Jones became visibly frustrated during the loss to the Bills.

So, perhaps the Patriots are the perfect opponent for Arizona to face with its back against the wall coming out of the bye week.

The Cardinals have their own offensive issues, but they still possess the talent to hang with most teams, provided they establish a semblance of a rhythm before it’s too late. New England won’t make the going easy, but I can see this being a game that produces fewer points than one might expect, which creates a scenario for Kyler Murray to work his magic for a game-winning score.

If I have to choose between two quarterbacks, it’s clearly Murray. If it’s between coaches, it’s Bill Belichick, but, as I mentioned, his defensive genius hasn’t shined bright the last couple weeks.

If the Cardinals can create some turnovers — they’re tied for 15th in this category — and keep things close, Murray will have a chance to make a game-changing play or two. They just can’t afford to let this game get away from them too quickly.

Luckily, New England hasn’t shown it has the offense capable of pulling away. I’m taking the magician Murray — who is capable of evading the pursuit of Matthew Judon and New England’s defense — to make a crucial play to win the game.