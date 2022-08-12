NFL: Tom Brady becomes the highest-paid NFL player for the first time on $75MILLION

He tops the Forbes list for the first time, receiving a whopping $75 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is the highest paid NFL player with an eye-watering $75 million, according to Forbes.

It marks the first time the star quarterback has topped the list since it began 12 years ago.

Brady defeated Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, pictured in training this week and earlier this summer with wife Gisele, is the highest paid NFL player with $75 million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is $9.5 million behind Brady in Forbes standings

The highest the seven-time Super Bowl champion had ever been was second in the league’s top earners standings when he became #2 in 2021 with $72.5 million.

His earnings have soared to $75 million before taxes and brokerage fees this year, which has propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

Fellow quarterbacks Stafford ($65.5 million), Rodgers ($53 million), Mahomes ($51.5 million) and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen ($51 million) round out the top five.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes the Top Three by Taking Home $53 Million

In his 19 years with the New England Patriots, Brady had deals at a discount, but now he gets $30 million on the field and $45 million off the field.

He launched wellness company TB12, which sells protein powder, snack packs and fitness equipment in 2013. Meanwhile, last year he co-founded the NFT platform Autograph, which focuses on sports and media-related non-fungible tokens.

Earlier this year, his clothing line Brady Brand, or BRADY, went online. In addition, Brady has multiple mega money clearance deals, including with online exchange FTX.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the fourth highest paid in the league with $51.5 million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completes the NFL’s top five highest earners

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in sixth place, receiving $46.2 million

NFL .’S HIGHEST PAID PLAYERS 1. Tom Brady – $75 million ($30 million on the field, $45 million off the field) 2. Matthew Stafford – $65.5 million ($61.5 million on the field, $4 million off the field) 3. Aaron Rodgers – $53 million ($42 million on the field, $11 million off the field) 4. Patrick Mahomes – $51.5 million ($29.5 million on the field, $22 million off the field) 5. Josh Allen – $51 million ($47 million on the field, $4 million off the field) 6. Deshaun Watson – $46.2 million ($45.7 million on the field, $500,000 off the field) 7. Kirk Cousins ​​- $42.5 million ($40 million on the field, $2.5 million) 8. Russell Watson – $38 million ($24 million on the field, $14 million off the field) 9. Kyler Murray – $33.5 million ($30 million on the field, $3.5 million off the field) 10. Dak Prescott – $33 million ($20 million on the field, $13 million off the field)

Deshaun Watson, who made headlines after being given a six-game suspension over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to his time with the Houston Texans, is the sixth-largest earner in the NFL.

He receives $45.7 million on the field and $500,000 off the field, giving him a total income of $46.2 million.

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins ​​($42.5 million), Denver Broncos Russell Wilson ($38 million) and Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray ($33.5 million) are seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

Dak Prescott, last year’s top earner with the Dallas Cowboys, has dropped to 10th place as he has signed a four-year $160 million deal, with a whopping $66 million signing bonus in 2021.

His total income was $87 million last year and he now receives $33 million. It’s a clean sheet for the quarterbacks, who, like Brady, is a No. 1 first in the Forbes NFL highest-earner chart.

Brady backtracked on his decision to retire just six weeks after revealing he was retiring from the sport earlier this year.

But he is currently absent and will not return to the Buccaneers training camp until August 20 due to personal reasons.

The quarterback was absent from training camp Thursday morning for “personal, non-football reasons.”

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed after the session that Brady will not return until the second preseason game of the Buccaneers against the Titans, which will take place on August 20.