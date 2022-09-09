NFL to hold a moment of silence ahead of Bills-Rams opener tonight in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

<!–

The NFL held a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Thursday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

“Today the world has lost a beloved global figure with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” the PA announcer of SoFi Stadium said. “In this moment, please take a moment of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth, whose message of unity and peace has inspired people around the world for generations.”

The 96-year-old Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era when the British Empire fell and her own family was embarrassed, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

SoFi Stadium scoreboard shows a photo of Queen Elizabeth II after her death

In response to Thursday’s tragedy, the NFL’s UK-focused Twitter account released a statement.

“Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the Tweet reads. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Royal Family. We join all those who mourn the loss of Her Majesty.’

The palace announced that she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her after her health deteriorated.

Linking to the nearly vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. British monarchs have historically chosen new names when ascending the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.