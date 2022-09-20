NFL: Titans activate Josh Gordon for MNF vs. Buffalo, as the WR readies to debut for fifth franchise

Veteran NFL wideout Josh Gordon made his debut for Tennessee as the 31-year-old begins life on the field with a fifth NFL franchise.

Gordon was activated hours before Monday night’s game in Buffalo after nearly three weeks on the team’s practice squad.

Gordon was signed by the AFC South team following his release from Kansas City on August 30.

Following his activation, Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that his client simply needs a chance.

“Josh just needs opportunities to prove he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” he said.

The Titans signed Gordon in an effort to add depth to the position following the offseason trade of star pass catcher AJ Brown.

“I think I’m picking it up at a pretty good pace right now,” Gordon said of his adjustment at Tennessee, Friday, via John Glennon.

‘From opportunities I’ve gotten in practice and what they’ve asked me to do, I’ve just been trying to key in and know my position, know my place when I’m called and when I’m ready. So far so good on that note.’

In their opening game of the NFL season, Tennessee lost at home to the rejuvenated New York Football Giants 21-20.

The Titans didn’t get huge production out of their receiving corps with Kyle Phillips the team’s leading yard-getting wideout, tallying 6 receptions for 66 yards.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel praised Gordon for his application since entering the building earlier this month.

“Josh continues to improve and understand how we do things in our offense, the terminology and where he wants to play,” Vrabel said Saturday.

‘It’s been good. That’s what we ask all those guys on the practice squad to prepare as starters every single week. All those guys are trying to do it.’

Monday night marked another chapter in what has been a stellar career for Gordon, who led the league in receiving in 2013 with 1,646 yards.

Many may have thought his NFL dreams were over after his release from Kansas City, but there is hope he can return and make an impact in the AFC South.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs last season after a decade-long NFL odyssey that saw the troubled receiver suspended no fewer than five times for substance abuse-related issues.

Despite his frequent suspensions, Gordon still drew a lot of interest last season when he was reinstated by the NFL. He ultimately caught five passes in 12 games for the Chiefs.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs in September 2021, shortly after the NFL reinstated him from an indefinite suspension he received in December 2019.

Gordon was suspended for substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug violations.

A subsequent reinstatement in December 2020 lasted just one month – with no appearances on the pitch – and was lifted in January 2021.

The exact drugs Gordon used were not revealed, but he did tell GQ in 2017 that he used marijuana and drank alcohol before both college and NFL games, and has also admitted to abusing prescription drugs and cocaine.

Gordon entered the league in the 2012 supplemental draft, selected in the second round – No. 1 overall – by the Browns.

He played in Cleveland until 2018 — he missed 2015-16 due to suspension — then played parts of 2018-19 with the New England Patriots before moving on to Seattle.

In all, the NFL has suspended him six times.

Tennessee will be Gordon’s fifth NFL team after previously playing for the Browns, Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Chiefs.