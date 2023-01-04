NFL talks about Hamlin, game safety at press conference

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The NFL held a media conference Wednesday afternoon to address player safety following the collapse of Buffalo Bill’s security Damar Hamlin during the Bills vs Bengals game two days earlier. “We will continue to keep Damar Hamlin and his family in our thoughts,” said NFL Executive VP of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy Jeff Miller. He said the NFL will not share any updates on Hamlin’s status or when play will resume, leaving that to the family and the Bills, respectively.

According to a 1:30 p.m Tweet bills, Hamlin “remains in critical condition in the ICU with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain in intensive care while his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.” With players, staff and fans on all sides dismayed, the match was temporarily suspended and eventually postponed indefinitely.

Family representative: Hamlin’s recovery is moving in a positive direction



Player safety

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills highlighted the rapid response of emergency medical personnel and praised them for their work. He went on to share the organization’s safety plans for incidents like this. “Our preparation for these incidents starts many months before race day,” explains Sills. Sills emphasized what he called the three E’s of NFL safety: Emergency Action Plan (EAP), equipment, and improved preparation.

The EAP is a detailed document submitted by each team that outlines each team’s plan in the event of a medical emergency. The equipment aspect ensures that lifesaving technology and equipment is always with the teams and travels with them during away games. Better preparedness requires regular training of necessary team and staff members to prepare them to act in a moment of crisis. My worst fear flashed before me [Monday night]but for the goodness and grace of god, Damar is still here and he’s still fighting,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said, breaking his voice. , life-threatening event that happened Monday night.” He highlighted how the first responder plan helped save Hamlin’s life: “That EAP was executed to perfection […] you have given our brother Damar one more day to live, one more chance to fight.”

Date of game rescheduling

Like the NFL said Tuesday afternoon, the match will not be rescheduled for this week/weekend. “We don’t have an announcement to make at this time,” Miller said of a new date. “There are a lot of considerations there and a lot of people that we want to consult with.” He did say a new date will be announced sometime in the next few days.

Vincent took a moment to address some suggestions made on Monday night to continue the game after Hamlin was taken off the field. “That suggestion was inappropriate, insensitive and quite frankly lacked empathy and compassion for Damar’s situation, who is still […] fighting for his life to this day,” Vincent said. “All that mattered to me, the team here, the people in the stadium, the coaches, was Damar’s health and well-being. […] We just couldn’t play.”