NFL star shows ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills said Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since he went into cardiac arrest Tuesday during an NFL game in Cincinnati (AEDT), but remains in critical condition.

“Damar remains in critical condition in the ICU (intensive care unit) with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills said in a social media post.

“He is expected to remain in intensive care while his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.”

During the first quarter of the Bills’ penultimate game of the regular season against the host Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin got up on a tackle and then collapsed.