NFL star shows ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills said Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since he went into cardiac arrest Tuesday during an NFL game in Cincinnati (AEDT), but remains in critical condition.
“Damar remains in critical condition in the ICU (intensive care unit) with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills said in a social media post.
“He is expected to remain in intensive care while his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.”
During the first quarter of the Bills’ penultimate game of the regular season against the host Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin got up on a tackle and then collapsed.
After his heartbeat recovered on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged, an ambulance took Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The accounts offered no further details, but Hamlin’s friend and business partner Jordon Rooney said in an ESPN report earlier on Wednesday that doctors saw overnight results that they had hoped for Wednesday morning.
Rooney did not immediately answer when asked to provide details of Hamlin’s condition.
“They’re trying to get his lungs back to full strength,” Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, said outside the hospital. “He was 100 percent assisted by ventilators (Tuesday). He’s improved, up to 50 percent. That is an upward trend and we are grateful for that.”