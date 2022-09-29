NFL star Myles Garrett was ‘driving at an unsafe speed’ when he flipped Porsche in huge crash

Myles Garrett was reportedly traveling 65 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit when he crashed his car Monday, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett has been deemed to be driving at an “unsafe speed for the type of roadway,” according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to ESPNand reportedly swerved to dodge an animal on the road.

Now Garrett has been charged for “failing to control his motor vehicle” in response to the single-vehicle accident.

The crash happened on a country road near his home in Berea, Ohio, and he sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreckage.

Bodycam footage of the sheriff showed him looking dazed as he was treated by medical personnel and sat on the floor next to his overturned vehicle.

According to police, alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident and both he and the female passenger in the car were wearing seat belts.

Police bodycam footage showed an injured Garrett after a car crash in Medina County, Ohio

Garrett is a Browns favorite, posting 61.5 sacks over 71 regular NFL games since 2017

Garrett’s Porsche was badly damaged after Monday’s single-vehicle accident

The defending end was released from the hospital Monday night and cleared concussion protocol, according to the team.

He could even play against the Chargers this weekend, as coach Kevin Stefanski has not ruled him out.

Garrett was resting at home on Wednesday, but the coach expected to be back at the practice facility on Thursday.

Garrett is a favorite among Browns fans. The Texas A&M product and former first overall pick has established himself as one of the greatest defense talents in the NFL.

He has 61.5 sacks over 71 regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.