NFL star Myles Garrett admits he is ‘grateful to be alive’ after flipping his Porsche

Myles Garrett has admitted he is lucky to be alive after knocking over his Porsche in a car accident this week.

He was reportedly traveling 65 mph on a road with a speed limit of 45 mph when his car crashed Monday while trying to hit an animal, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

During his speech on Friday, Garrett shared how he feels after the accident.

“Definitely grateful to be here, with what I saw right after, the photos. It was an amazing event and I’m just thankful to be alive,” he said. “I was able to have so much of my family and my support system around me, and just keep me locked up and focus on watching from day to day.”

He is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Falcons with shoulder and biceps strains, but insisted he was ready to play for the Browns.

“If it were up to me, I’d love to go,” he said. “That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature.

“Physically we have to judge that in the game. That’s just a decision we’ll make a little closer to game time.”

Garrett has been deemed to be driving at an “unsafe speed for the type of roadway,” according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to ESPNand reportedly swerved to dodge an animal on the road.

He has been charged with ‘failing to control his motor vehicle’ in response to the single-vehicle accident.

The crash happened on a country road near his home in Berea, Ohio, and he sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreckage.

Bodycam footage of the sheriff showed him looking dazed as he was treated by medical personnel and sat on the floor next to his overturned vehicle.

According to police, alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident and both he and the female passenger in the car were wearing seat belts.

The defending end was released from the hospital Monday night and cleared concussion protocol, according to the team.

Garrett is a Browns favorite, posting 61.5 sacks over 71 regular NFL games since 2017

Garrett is a favorite among Browns fans.

The Texas A&M product and former first overall pick has established himself as one of the greatest defense talents in the NFL.

He has 61.5 sacks over 71 regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.