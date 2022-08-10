NFL: Sean McVay launched into an expletive-laden rant to get Matthew Stafford

<!–

Sean McVay doesn’t do things halfway.

So it’s no surprise that in order to get what he wanted — Matthew Stafford in and Jared Goff out — he produced a passionate diatribe for the cause, while “had a few tequilas in.”

Before we move on to the present day, Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. We must travel back, and abroad, to where the genesis of Stan Kroenke’s tickertape parade was born.

After meeting Stafford for drinks in Cabo, McVay returned to the comfort of his hotel room. The plush serenity was seemingly the antithesis of the head coach’s internal state.

Sean McVay managed to redeem himself and the Rams after their loss in Super Bowl LII

With the courage of his convictions seemingly fueled by the tequila, McVay went on to FaceTime with the Rams front office, according to ESPN.

“Here’s the damn deal, okay? We can sit here and exist, and it’s okay to win and lose nine to 11 games in the f***ing division round and feel, “Oh, everything’s okay.”

“Or we can hang our assholes and trade for this goddamn quarterback and give ourselves a shot at winning a world championship. Are you ready to do this or what?’

They were indeed ready. Within 24 hours, Stafford was in Los Angeles, while Goff learned of his impending move to Detroit. The Rams traded the former Cal quarterback alongside two first-rounders and a third-round pick.

McVay and Stafford brought the Rams to a regular season record of 12-5 before winning it all in LA

The Rams received Matthew Stafford in return and months later the trivial issue of a Super Bowl ring.

McVay and Stafford will make it two of two when they kick off their NFL season against Buffalo Bills on September 8.

On the other side, they await superstar quarterback Josh Allen and former friend-turned-foe Von Miller, who left Los Angeles for Buffalo while free agency.

While the Rams roster remains largely intact after their Super Bowl win, they lack significant personnel from their fairytale run.

Both Miller and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr have all left the building. Although there is hope that Beckham can return to Los Angeles to lead it back.