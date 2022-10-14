NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

Editor’s Note: The following story is about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.

If you or someone you know needs support, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines and services here. A list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found for readers in America here.

BEREA, Ohio – Suspended Quarterback Cleveland Browns Deshaun WatsonHis status with the NFL has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct two years ago, the league said Friday.

Watson is serving an 11-game ban for alleged sexual misconduct while playing for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women previously claimed he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions.

On Thursday, another woman filed a lawsuit in Texas alleging Watson pressured her into having a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has cleared 23 of the 24 previous lawsuits filed against him.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit will not affect Watson’s standing. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Browns training facility for the first time this week since his suspension began on August 30.

“We will monitor developments in the newly filed lawsuits; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions will be addressed in the Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy said in an email.

Watson is only allowed to attend meetings with the Browns and train while on his way to a possible return. He will not be allowed to train until Nov. 14, and as long as he meets the terms of his settlement with the league, he can return in full on Nov. 28 and would be eligible to play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit the Texans.

Watson agreed to the 11-game ban, a $5 million fine, and to receive treatment and counseling from an independent group.

The Browns traded for Watson in March and signed him to a $240 million five-year contract.

