NFL rookie Brian Robinson completes incredible comeback SIX WEEKS after being shot

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson completed his remarkable comeback to play against the Titans this weekend, just six weeks after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking.

The 23-year-old Alabama resident suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and hip on Aug. 28 when he was shot while leaving a restaurant in the Near Northeast neighborhood of Washington DC.

Robinson underwent surgery for the injuries, which took place just a week before he was to make his NFL debut, in a devastating blow to the running back.

His teammates celebrated his return as he walked onto the field at FedEx Field

Robinson pictured rushing Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary into Sunday’s game

Robinson returned to the commanders’ facility on Aug. 30, two days after the shooting

However, now he has made an incredible comeback and it has been confirmed that he will play this weekend against Tennessee, just six weeks after his injuries.

Video of him running into the FedEx field was shared by the commanders on Twitter on Sunday, captioned: “Comeback completed.”

The commanders activated Robinson from the pre-match practice squad, despite only one week of practice for the rookie since his ordeal.

Ian Rapoport from NFL.com said on Saturday that the plan for Robinson was to give him about 20 snaps during Sunday’s game, as a backup to Antonio Gibson, but that he will eventually become the starter for the team.

Ahead of the game, Commanders’ coaching staff was excited about the rookie’s return, with coach Ron Rivera remarking, “When Robinson is ready, he’ll go.

‘No reservations. He was a little sore on Wednesday, but came back on Thursday and responded nicely. Friday was another positive day. We’re pretty excited.’

In addition, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said, “He looked great in practice.

Ron Rivera spoke positively about Robinson and his condition leading up to Sunday’s game

The running back pictured in training this week as he staged his return to football

Incredibly, the bullets fired at Robinson missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee

“He won’t come in and carry the ball 30 times. It’s also the first time he’s ever played in the NFL.

“He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be a time when we can get him started. But I think we’re all excited.

“Everyone is excited about his personal story and incredible recovery, but Robinson, the player, should boost the commander’s attack.

“He’s going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-round back.”