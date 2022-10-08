NFL rookie Brian Robinson completes incredible comeback after botched carjacking

<!–

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson will complete his remarkable comeback this weekend to play against the Titans, just six weeks after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking.

The 23-year-old Alabama resident suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and hip on Aug. 28 when he was shot while leaving a restaurant in the Near Northeast neighborhood of Washington DC.

Robinson underwent surgery for the injuries, which took place just a week before he was to make his NFL debut, in a devastating blow to the running back.

However, now he has made an incredible comeback and it has been confirmed that he will play this weekend against Tennessee, just six weeks after his injuries.

Brian Robinson has made a remarkable comeback just six weeks after being shot twice

The running back is on the active roster and will play for the Commanders against the Titans

The commanders activated Robinson from the pre-match practice squad, despite only one week of practice for the rookie since his ordeal.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports: that the plan for Robinson is to give him about 20 snaps during the game on Sunday, as a backup to Antonio Gibson, but that he will end up being the starter for the team.

Ahead of the game, Commanders’ coaching staff was excited about the rookie’s return, with coach Ron Rivera remarking, “When Robinson is ready, he’ll go. No reservations. He was a little sore on Wednesday, but came back on Thursday and responded nicely. Friday was another positive day. We’re pretty excited.’

Robinson returned to the commanders’ facility on Aug. 30, two days after the shooting

In addition, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said, “He looked great in practice. He will not come in and carry the ball 30 times. It’s also the first time he’s ever played in the NFL.

“He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be a time when we can get him started. But I think we’re all excited.

“Everyone is excited about his personal story and incredible recovery, but Robinson, the player, should boost the commander’s attack.

“He’s going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-round back.”

Robinson practices with the Washington Commanders before returning to the football field