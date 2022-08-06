NFL: Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Tony Boselli don Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jackets

On Friday night, the NFL held its Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio.

Held as part of the NFL’s Hall of Fame week, the annual dinner gives attendees the chance to watch the current year’s class receive their gold jackets before the weekend’s official inauguration ceremony.

This year’s class of inductees includes Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.

From left to right are: Bryant Young, Dick Vermeil, Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour, a photo of Sam Mills being held by his widow Melanie Mills, a photo of Cliff Branch being held by his sister Elaine Anderson, Leroy Butler, and a photo of Art McNally owned by his grandchildren Connor and Shannon McNally

Bryant Young, Dick Vermeil, Tony Boselli and Richard Seymour pose at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees Gold Jacket Dinner

Seymour, who is also the youngest member of the class, is the name most younger fans will remember when they last played for the then Oakland Raiders in 2012. During his career, Seymour won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots among a slew of other accolades.

Dick Vermeil is the only member of the class to have served as a coach. He was the head coach of the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs over a long career that also included success in the college game with UCLA.

Branch and Mills passed away in 2019 and 2005 respectively. Customary awards were presented to relatives.

Former Patriots and Raiders Defense Lineman Richard Seymour Receives His Golden Jacket

Former NFL coach Dick Vermeil points to the audience after he received his gold jacket on Friday

Art Mcnally spent nine years on the field as an official before becoming the league’s Supervisor of Officials in 1968.

He held that role until 1991, remained involved with the game until 2015, and became known as the “Father of the Modern Era.”

McNally, 97, is the first official on the field to be inducted into the Hall. However, he was not present at the event.

Tony Boselli smiles after receiving gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Dinner