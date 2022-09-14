NFL report: concussions dropped 50 PERCENT when players wore new ‘Guardian Caps’ over the summer

A new piece of equipment for certain NFL players was panned during pre-season training, but a new report says they are effective.

According to data released Wednesday, NFL players who are required to wear so-called “Guardian Caps” saw a 50% drop in concussions compared to the average of the past three years.

The competition required tight ends, linebackers and linemen on both sides of the ball to wear the soft-shell-like liners over their helmets from the start of training camp to the second preseason game. Concussion rates have historically been increases during that period.

Only 11 concussions were recorded in those positions during the off-season, compared to the previous three-year average of 23. Of those 11 concussions, 6 resulted from hits to the face mask, which is not protected by the Guardian cap.

WHAT IS THE GUARDIAN CAP? Waffled softshell helmet that reduces the impact of helmet-to-helmet collisions Very similar to rugby’s scrum cap Introduced as part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to reduce head trauma during exercise Can reduce main contact strength by 10 percent for a single player Can reduce head contact strength by 20 percent if each player involved in a collision wears one Offensive and Defensive Lineman, Right Ends and Linebackers to wear during practice Used between the start of the training camp and the second games of the preseason Guardian Caps reduces the impact of helmet-to-helmet impact

“The cap’s performance exceeded our concussion expectations,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications.

Although the mandate only specified a short period of time, approximately 200 players continued to wear the caps after the mandate expired.

The league says they will work with the Players Associate to address the feedback it has received from players, coaches and material managers. They also promised to fix fit and sizing issues.

While the bizarre-looking headgear may have prevented concussions, it received mixed reviews from players and coaches.

“We want guys to live happily ever after and if it helps a little bit to wear a Guardian helmet for a few weeks I think it’s worth it,” said Browns lineman Joel Bitonio.

Commanding coach Ron Rivera praised the concept, saying the caps are designed to “absorb some of the shock and take a lot of the shock off players’ helmets and heads.”

“I like a training camp. When guys go crazy, you know what I mean,” Panthers tight end Ian Thomas said. ‘As if everyone has a different playing style. You never know if a guy is a headbutt or something. I don’t know how effective it is, but we’ll have to deal with it anyway.’

Critics criticized the equipment’s appearance, while others questioned its effectiveness.

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson called the caps “goofy” and added that they “look stupid.” Linebacker David Long Jr. van Titans said they looked “ugly,” but added, “It’s just cool to help.”

An Eagles offensive lineman – Jordan Mailata – suffered a concussion during training camp. Then he fired the bizarre-looking grenades.

“The hat is fake news. It won’t stop anything. I’m sorry, NFL. I really mean that though. It didn’t stop anything,” Mailata told an American football pundit Zach Berman.

On the other side of the trenches, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Shelby Harris echoed that sentiment.

“They’re stupid,” he said. “Since it’s going on here, though, I understand what they’re trying to do, but the important thing is you might have guys that start leading with their heads more because they’re used to not feeling it, and don’t know they’re doing it, because they have that big old helmet thing on.

“And then you come into the game, and before you know it, they knock themselves out.

“I don’t know, I just don’t think this is necessarily the answer, because if you get used to being hit on the head with this, you wouldn’t even know it. But when you do something in practice without that thing on, you think, “Okay, I won’t do that again”.

Figures said concussions were down 50 percent in last training camp