NFL presenter Walsh jokes she is LEAVING her husband after he handed over Aaron Judge’s ball

Matt Buschmann, the bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, may have an awkward conversation with his wife after Wednesday’s baseball game against the New York Yankees.

Buschmann caught the ball that Yankees batter Aaron Judge hit for a historic 61st home run this season. His wife, NFL host Sara Walsh, took to Twitter with a screenshot of her husband’s name in her feed.

“Bad news is I’m battling a hurricane here in Florida, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…” Walsh joked.

But the sentiment didn’t last too long, as she soon learned that Buschmann was returning the ball to the Yankees for Judge to keep as a memento.

Walsh tweeted a screenshot of the moment itself, saying, “Oh cool. He just gave that back without checking if our house is still there? Next I want to announce our divorce.’

Walsh then gave a more thoughtful yet equally humorous take on her Instagram story, saying, “I’m in my childhood bedroom as evidenced by the horse photos that are still standing. I’ve wanted a horse since I was two, it hasn’t happened yet

“I heard Matt caught Aaron Judge’s home run ball tonight and I don’t know, maybe you could have bought me a horse with that ball.

“But knowing Matt, he just handed the ball back. Or check if our house is still there, which we had to evacuate, before you hand it in again!

“I’m kidding – the funniest thing is that everyone has been so nice and checked on us. I had about eight million text messages about the hurricane and once that ball was caught, no one texted about the hurricane and everyone told me about the ball!

Anyway, it was a funny moment on a funny evening in what has been a not-so-fun week here in Florida.”

She later tweeted again: “Just a reporter who works here…according to my sources…Matt Buschmann was not forced to return the ball, but he gave it to Zack Britton.

Busch told me, ‘The Judge and Maris have flown across the country. They deserve to have that ball.”

The judge said he was happy the Yankees got their hands on the ball

It was a whirlwind for Judge in the immediate aftermath of the match, with everyone wanting five minutes with him.

Shortly after, he came into contact with the media and although he knew he had hit the ball into the Blue Jays bullpen, he did not yet know how the ball was recovered.

“Luckily I punched him in the Blue Jays bullpen and luckily, from what I hear, one of the guys handed him over,” Judge said. “I have to find him and say thank you.”