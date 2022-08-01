NFL Power Rankings for 2022

The nerves are settling as we move closer to the start of the NFL season in 2022. The rosters are ready, and all the free agents, drafting, and trades are done. It is now showtime. We have the final look at the squads. Some franchises could pull off a solid team, some had surprise signings, and some could not get their house in order.

We look at the top NFL power ranking. The following teams are the best of all and should fancy their chances of making it to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills

The team Buffalo Bills have created means a serious business. Last season, they were very close and almost pulled a win in the playoff game against the Chiefs. However, in three seasons, Josh Allen has proven to be the best young quarterback in the NFL. This year, the Bills have made a team around him and were able to sign Von Miller. The starting combination looks lethal, and the Bills will be the top contenders this time.

Los Angeles Rams

The aim of the NFL power rankings is to provide an idea about teams. The reigning champions LA Rams have lost key players to other teams and may not have the best team on paper. They will defend their prestige with everything. With Matthew Stafford fully fit, the best offensive player of the year, Cooper Kupp, and a prominent defender Aaron Donald, the Rams have a solid chance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As long as the legend Tom Brady is playing, you can never count out the Buccaneers. The team was able to sign the replacements and create a force on both sides of the field. Shaq Mason, Russell Gage, and Joe Tyron would be looking to make an impact with Brady. The team is equipped with good defense and offense, so it will be interesting to see how the NFL odds would play in their favor.

Kansas City Chiefs

There were concerns when the Chiefs let go of one of the dominating players, Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs recovered and signed multiple future stars, including Marquez Valdes, Juju Smith, and Skyy Moore. The additions are reasonable, and with a fully recovered Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are always contenders. The Chiefs have been unstoppable in the AFC for the last four seasons. This season the Chiefs may not be the best but are still reliable.

Los Angeles Chargers

It was the Chargers’ offense last season that was strong, but their defense was lacking. As aggressive as the Chargers have been this offseason, they seem determined to make the most of Justin Herbert’s talent at quarterback. As a result, the Chargers built their team around Herbert in his second season, adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. To ensure a solid line up front, the drafting of Zion Johnson is also important.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are favorites to win the NFC North this year as well, like the previous three seasons. For the last two seasons, Aaron Rodgers was the NFL’s most valuable player. It is the playoffs that the Packers were not able to win. This season, the offense is solid because of their QB Aaron. It is the defense and wide receiver that may cause problems. After trading Davante Adams with Sammy Watkins and signing two rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers have tried to fill in the holes.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have raised their hand in the queue of contenders by signing Russell Wilson. He could be the best QB for the Broncos since Peyton Manning. The offense is loaded with firepower. On defense, there is plenty of talent. The team has the potential to be very damaging. However, the AFC West is arguably the toughest division in the NFL. The room for error is little. A lot will depend on their QB. If Russell unleashes his true potential, we might see some upsets in the NFL 2022.