NFL players wear Guardian Caps to reduce head trauma during training camp

The opening of NFL training camps this week has revealed a new league-wide fashion trend: The Guardian Cap.

The waffled helmet liner creates a softshell layer that the company says can significantly reduce the impact of helmet-to-helmet hits.

Very similar to rugby’s scrum cap, the Guardian Cap was adopted at the annual league meetings in March as part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to reduce head trauma during training.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle works on a blocking drill during Wednesday’s practice. Kittle can be seen wearing a Guardian Cap, which reduces the force of impact

Tennessee Titans players wear hats on their helmets as they warm up for practice

According to the league, the cap can reduce the force of head contact by 10 percent when worn by one player, and by 20 percent if each player involved in a collision has a helmet covering their helmet.

Players in certain positions considered to be at greater risk should wear the cap between the start of training camp and the second pre-season game, when concussions tend to rise. Those players include offensive and defensive linemen, right ends, and linebackers.

Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, require other players to wear the caps as well.

“It’s for their safety,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, as quoted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We don’t run from those things. We run to those things. We are going to make it a non-issue for us. It’s about the work we do.’

New York Giants wide receiver Toney Ladarius, center, breaks away from Jihad Ward (55) during an exercise at the NFL football team’s training camp

The Guardian Cap’s approval comes as new research has found “conclusive evidence” that repeated head impacts cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The study was conducted by researchers from Harvard University and eight other academic institutions in addition to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit that aims to reduce the risk of concussion in young athletes.

dr. Chris NowinskicCEO of the Foundation and a lead author of the study, said Tuesday that the analysis provided “the highest scientific confidence” of a causal link between repeated head impact and CTE.

“Sports governing bodies must recognize that head collisions cause CTE and they must not mislead the public about the cause of CTE as athletes die and families are destroyed by this terrible disease,” Nowinski added.

The research paper, titled Applying the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causation to Repetitive Head Impacts and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was published last week in the journal Frontiers in Neurology.

Researchers have asked sports organizations, government officials and parents to implement prevention and mitigation efforts, especially for children.

“This analysis shows that it is time to include repeated head impact and CTE in child protection efforts, such as exposure to lead, mercury, smoking and sunburn,” said Dr. Adam Finkel, a co-author of the study and a professor. at the University. from Michigan.

‘Repetitive head impacts and CTE deserve recognition in the global public health debate on preventable diseases caused by exposure to children.’