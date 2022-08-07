NFL: Panthers waiting to decide if Mayfield or Darnold will be the starting quarterback

Carolina Panthers fans are no closer to getting clarity on who their starting quarterback will be at the opening of the 2022 NFL season.

After starting 3-0 last season, Carolina collapsed, finishing with a paltry 5-12 record.

Head coach Matt Rhule and his company are looking for a solution to their quarterback woes and will appoint either the man they hope to be their savior, in Baker Mayfield, or (semi) forgotten son, Sam Darnold.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will continue their quarterback fight for at least two weeks

Though eager observers will have to wait until at least the late hours of August 19 – and possibly even longer – to find out who will take the QB1 spot.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s scrimmage, Rhule explained that no decision would be made until both signal callers had participated in scrimmages and the game against New England. At least.

There could be a world, if neither quarterback has claimed sufficient superiority, in which the decision is significantly delayed beyond the bright lights in Massachusetts.

“I’m not putting a timeline on the quarterback position until after we get back from Patriots week.

‘The Patriots Week is a real litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are.”

Carolina’s defense performed more than admirably most weeks — second for yards allowed in 2021 — but the offense suffered largely from poor quarterback play, a weak frontline and the absence of Christian McCaffrey.

Through the design, trade and rehabilitation of their star running back in Carolina, they hope it can shake up the NFC South and compete with the reigning division champions; Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.