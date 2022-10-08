NFL, NFLPA implement new concussion protocols after review of Tagovailoa injury

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on modified concussion protocols that will be implemented once Week 5 games take place Sunday, the two sides said in a joint statement.

The change comes after a joint review by the NFL and NFLPA regarding treatment for the head injury of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in a Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback then suffered a concussion four days later in Cincinnati and is out indefinitely.

“The NFLPA has launched such an investigation in connection with the incident involving Mr. Tagovailoa. The NFL and NFLPA reviewed the relevant reports and video and jointly interviewed members of the team’s medical staff, the Head Athletic Trainer, the Booth ATC Spotter, the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) and Mr. Tagovailoa. Following the full review, the parties concluded that while the step-by-step process outlined in the Concussion Protocol was followed, the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the protocol was drafted,” the statement said.

“While the investigation found that the team’s medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted. As such, as has been done in previous cases, based on the advice of the parties’ respective medical experts, the protocol will be amended to increase the safety of the players.”

On Friday, the NFL Players Association urged the league to make changes in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. In a statement of its own, the NFL said it was working on updates to the protocol but did not commit to implementing them for Sunday’s games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was also injured last Sunday when he collided with a teammate towards the end of the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs and was allowed to re-enter the game initially. He then sat out the second half with a concussion.

