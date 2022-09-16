NFL: Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino considered leaving the team in search of a Super Bowl title

Dan Marino is remembered by many as one of, if not the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl, but according to the Hall of Famer, he once came very close to leaving to chase one.

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Marino . said Sports serious.

The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers had both expressed interest in Marino late in his career.

Marino visits FOX & Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on September 8, 2022 in New York

“I played for the Dolphins for 17 years and they went in a new direction with a new coach, and I got offers to play in other places and I really thought about it, and maybe I had a chance to win a championship.” to win like Matthew Stafford. did,” Marino continued.

Joining either team would have given Marino a real shot at a championship, but in the end he decided he didn’t want to leave Miami.

The Vikings had made the playoffs in each of Marino’s last four seasons. The Steelers made it to the playoffs twice in the same span of time.

Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino searches for a receiver as his team takes on the Buffalo Bills in their AFC wildcard playoff game on Jan. 2. The Dolphins won 24-17

‘I’ve been thinking about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right,” Marino added. “I just decided I’ll just be a dolphin for life and it’s worked out well.

“But I did, I’ll tell you. I’ve thought about that.’

Marino has indeed remained a dolphin for life. He was appointed Special Adviser in 2014 and continues to serve in that position.

The 2022 season marks Marino’s 26th with the organization.