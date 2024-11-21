NFL legend John Elway shares ‘concerning’ health update as he reveals years-long battle with condition

Legendary NFL quarterback John Elway recently revealed his diagnosis of Dupuytren’s contracture, which he has been dealing with for a few years.

Dupuytren’s contracture (DC) is a condition in which one or more fingers bend toward the palm of the hand. The affected fingers cannot fully extend Mayo Clinic.

Elway said he was diagnosed with the disease when he was in his 50s, meaning it was likely when he was general manager of the Broncos.

The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is in good spirits about his condition, for which he continues to receive treatment after leaving the Broncos’ front office last year.

‘After I was diagnosed, I wanted to know more about DC. It’s something that a lot of people don’t know about, even though it affects 5 percent of the population,” Elway says. The big lead.

‘I didn’t actually know what it was. I put it off a bit until I asked our trainer, who referred me to the hand specialist. But I think one of the things we’re trying to encourage is that the sooner you seek treatment, the results are much better.”

‘It’s amazing how many people have asked me over the past five years about the condition and the Xiaflex that treats the condition. You’re not alone. If you have these strictures in your hands and fingers, there is non-surgical treatment in Xiaflex.”

Elway recently resurfaced as a contestant on “The Masked Singer,” where he lasted one episode, the season premiere in September, before being eliminated.

He sang under the mask ‘Leaf Sheep’ to Tim McGraw’s ‘I Like It, I Love It’.

Elway served as Broncos general manager from 2011 to 2020.

The Hall of Famer remained with Denver’s front office until April of last year before he was no longer under contract.