NFL legend Brett Favre ‘questioned by the FBI after being paid $1.1m for speeches he never made’
- Favre’s payment was part of a wider $70 million Social Security scandal
- NFL legend said he paid back the money last year, but a Mississippi state auditor is also demanding $228,000 in interest, according to reports
- Favre is not charged with any crime and said he believed he paid for commercials he participated in over the course of three years
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over his alleged involvement in a welfare fraud case in which he received $1.1 million for motivational speeches he never delivered.
The Green Bay Packers legend, 52, who has not been charged with a crime, is said to have been awarded the money in 2017 and 2018 as part of a larger $70 million scandal — along with a professional wrestler, horse ranch and volleyball complex.
NBC News reports that Favre, who has since returned the $1.1 million but not the $228,000 in interest demanded by a Mississippi state auditor, has now spoken to the FBI about the matter.
Favre has previously defended himself on social media, posting in October 2021 that he did not know where the money came from and that he believed he was being paid for participating in three years of advertising.
Brett Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over a $1.1 million payment to him
Favre is an NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner in 1998 (pictured) with the Packers
It is alleged that the money paid to Favre came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefit fund, and at the behest of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant has also denied knowing the money came from benefits.
Favre said on Twitter last year: “I’m doing everything I can to support this research to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I’ve shared everything I know, which is that I was paid for three years of advertising I did.” , and I paid tax on the money, as I should.
“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly accept money meant to help our neighbors in need, but that Shad White continues to spread this lie that the money was for no-show events is beyond me. shut up. ‘
Favre has refunded the $1.1 million, claiming he thought it was money for commercials he was in
The former quarterback defended himself on social media amid the allegations last year
White is the state auditor who first discovered the wrong spending and fraud, according to the report.
Favre is a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP who played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings, but is most famous for his 15 years as a quarterback in Green Bay.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.