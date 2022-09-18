NFL: Lamar Jackson torches Dolphins with 79-yard rushing TD as he creates history in shocking loss

Lamar Jackson made history in the Ravens’ incredible loss to a Miami team that would not be denied.

Things appeared to be going smoothly for the home team as Jackson rushed past all the spectators for a 79-yard touchdown as time expired in the third.

When he crossed the end zone, Jackson passed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history with 11.

Lamar Jackson torched the Miami defense in what appeared to be an exclamation point Sunday

The former Louisville QB ran away from a lively Xavien Howard who nearly caught the Raven

Jackson’s breathtaking run, which looked like a replica of his highlight tape from his 2019 MVP season, wasn’t enough to stave off a voracious Dolphins team.

After the successful extra point, Jackson and the Ravens led 35-14 as the fourth quarter began.

Miami then poured 28 points to Baltimore’s three in the final period to leave Charm City with an incredible 42-38 victory.

Until the final quarter – where the Ravens mustered just four first downs – Jackson was sensational.

Jackson passed ex-Eagle & Falcon Michael Vick for most 100-yard rushing games by a QB

Jackson celebrated his brilliant act of athleticism by turning into the end zone after the run

The former Heisman Trophy winner was 21/29 through the air for 218 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson added 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground from nine carries.

Despite his greatness, Jackson was ultimately outscored by opposing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was 36/50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tyreek Hill was the catalyst for Miami’s shocking comeback win with 190 receiving yards

The Miami receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle were in outrageous form as they both caught two touchdowns and went for 190 and 171 yards, respectively.

The Dolphins made their own history on Sunday; becomes the first team in NFL history to have a player throw for 400+ yards and 5+ touchdowns and two teammates to combine for 170+ receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs in the same game.

It didn’t stop there. as Miami, per ESPN stats and infowas the first team in twelve years to overcome a 21-point fourth quarter deficit.

Before the 42-38 victory, teams trailing by 21 points or more in the fourth had a record of 0-711.