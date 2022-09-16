NFL: LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert undergoes x-rays on ribcage

Justin Herbert received X-rays of the rib injury that clearly hindered him during Thursday Night Football’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert took a hard hit from the Chiefs defense when he let go of a pass while trying to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a fourth quarter comeback.

According to multiple reports, Herbert underwent an X-ray of his rib cage after the game to determine the extent of the damage.

Justin Herbert was injured after a devastating blow to the ribs in Thursday’s game

Team doctors attended to Herbert for several minutes before he went to the sidelines. He would return to the game after just one game

After returning to the game, Herbert would eventually lead the Chargers down the field to score a touchdown and pull his team within three points as the game ended. During the ride, Herbert connected to a 35-meter pass on a 4th and one that set social media on fire.

Herbert’s overall stats for the evening were impressive, as he threw 334 yards and three touchdowns after completing 33 of 48 passes.

According to Chargers coach Brandon Staley, Herbert was “OK” after the game.

“Justin Herbert is fine,” Staley said. It was a tough match. You won’t see a quarterback play harder in any level of football… there’s no one who can do what he can.”

Fortunately for the Chargers, however, they have a few extra days of rest before next week’s game against the Jaguars.

While Chargers fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Herbert’s ribs are indeed OK, it’s worth noting that he got his first start after a bizarre rib injury to former teammate Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor was given a pain-relieving shot from one of the team’s doctors when a mistake resulted in him having a punctured lung during the procedure.