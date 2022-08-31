NFL: Jon Gruden addresses email scandal for the first time, calling messages ‘shameful’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden first spoke publicly about the email scandal that saw him lose his job last fall.

To speak at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas on Tuesday, Gruden admitted his mistakes in the incident as he hoped for another chance.

This is all happening while Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming they picked him.

“I’m ashamed of what happened in these emails, and I won’t make any excuses for it,” Gruden said.

“It’s embarrassing. But I am a good person. I believe that. I am going to church. I have been married for 31 years. I have three great boys.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday

The release of a number of emails led to Gruden resigning as head coach of the Raiders

“I still love football. I made some mistakes. But I don’t think anyone here hasn’t. And I’m just asking for forgiveness and hopefully I’ll get another chance.”

The emails Gruden sent contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic language and were published in two separate reports from the Wall Street Journal on Oct. 8 and the New York Times on Oct. 11.

After the publication of the second report, Gruden resigned.

“I’m getting confused, you know, because there’s a lot of misunderstanding right now,” Gruden told those in attendance at Little Rock Tuesday.

‘What you read, what you hear, what you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard for that job.

‘I don’t even want to watch the channel anymore because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch. But I think we have to go back to reality.’

The emails were sent while Gruden was working for ESPN, where he was an analyst for NFL games

After his firing, Gruden sued the NFL, claiming they ruined his reputation

The emails were all released as part of a league investigation into working conditions within the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

Gruden later filed a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing the league of a “Soviet-style character assassination.”

“The indictment alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times to damage Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job,” Gruden’s attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said. , in a statement.

“There is no explanation or justification as to why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s Washington Football Team investigation, or why the emails were held for months.” before they were released in the middle of the Raiders. ‘season.’

In a statement released to DailyMail.com in response to the lawsuit, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy called Gruden’s allegations “completely unfounded” and said the league would “firmly defend against these claims.”

As a result of the hostile workplace investigation into the WFT that ended in July, the club was fined $10 million. Snyder agreed to relinquish day-to-day control of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.

In May, a Nevada judge rejected the NFL’s motion to enforce arbitration and dismiss the case, which could lead to a jury trial.